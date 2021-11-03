17 Slow-Cooker Chicken Dinners You'll Want to Make Forever
One of the easiest ways to get tender, juicy chicken is by cooking it in your slow cooker, and these flavorful recipes take full advantage of that. These dinners serve up chicken alongside savory sauces, delicious veggies and filling grains, so you can kick back and relax while the slow cooker does the work. Recipes like our Slow-Cooker Arroz con Pollo and Slow-Cooker Chicken Cacciatore with Polenta are so comforting and cozy, they'll have you dishing up seconds.
Slow-Cooker Chicken Cacciatore with Polenta
This rustic stew cooks all day in the slow cooker so you can come home to a comforting, hot dinner. Not a fan of polenta? Try this healthy chicken dinner over pasta instead.
Slow-Cooker Chicken & White Bean Stew
This load-and-go slow-cooker chicken recipe is perfect for a busy weeknight dinner. Serve this Tuscan-inspired dish with crusty bread, a glass of Chianti and a salad.
Slow-Cooker Mediterranean Chicken & Orzo
Perk up basic chicken breast and whole-wheat orzo with the vibrant flavors of the Mediterranean, like lemon and olives. This load-and-go recipe makes a complete and satisfying meal; just add a green salad.
Slow-Cooked Ranch Chicken and Vegetables
This creamy, veggie-packed chicken dinner comes together easily in your slow-cooker-and makes enough for another night's casserole (see associated recipe)!
Slow-Cooker Arroz con Pollo (Chicken & Rice)
This one-pot chicken dinner, inspired by the traditional dish of Spain and Latin America, comes together easily in the crock pot. The instant brown rice is added near the end, to keep it from overcooking.
Slow-Cooker Chicken & Chickpea Soup
This set-it-and-forget-it slow-cooker recipe simmers away all day so you come home to a warm and healthy dinner the whole family will love. Using bone-in chicken is the key to making rich soup without adding broth.
Mediterranean Slow-Cooker Chicken Noodle Soup
This slow-cooker chicken noodle soup fits nicely into the Mediterranean diet thanks to plenty of vegetables, lean chicken breast and whole-wheat pasta. Pair it with a salad and toasted whole-grain bread for an easy, healthy dinner.
Slow-Cooker Butter Chicken
Browning the chicken and sautéing the aromatics before everything goes into the crock pot is key to building the flavors in our version of this popular curry.
Slow-Cooker Chicken Marsala
This slow-cooker chicken Marsala recipe gets its full flavor from plenty of mushrooms and fragrant shallots. Whole-wheat pasta soaks up the rich sauce. Round it out with a simple green salad for a comforting healthy dinner.
Slow-Cooker Moroccan-Spiced Chicken Stew
The chicken, sweet potato and chickpeas all contribute to the nice textured bite of this slow-cooker stew. And the tomato broth takes it to the next level. When eating, you'll want to have a toasted baguette at the ready to soak it all up.
Curried Chicken with Sweet Potatoes & Snap Peas
A slow cooker makes easy work of this colorful coconut curry dinner-but don't just toss everything in at once! Reserving the bell peppers and snap peas until the end keeps the vegetables crisp.
Slow-Cooker Chicken Pot Pie
We took all the flavors of classic pot pie and made it super-easy to pull together in the crock pot. Look for ready-to-bake biscuits with minimal ingredients to keep it healthy. Biscuits tend to be high in sodium, so we advise only half a biscuit per serving if you're watching your salt intake.
Slow-Cooker Chipotle Chicken Tacos with Avocado Crema
A rich, creamy topping made of mashed avocado, sour cream, lime juice and salt takes these spicy slow-cooker chicken tacos to the next level. Lightly toast the tortillas, if desired. Use any leftover avocado cream as a chip dip, and serve with tortilla chips.
Greek Chicken & Vegetable Ragout
Chicken thighs stay moist and succulent during slow cooking, infusing the accompanying vegetables with superb flavor. This easy braise has a luxurious finish of avgolémono, a versatile Greek sauce made with egg, lemon and fresh dill.
Slow-Cooker Vegetable & Chicken Meatball Soup
Don't skip cooking the onions for the meatballs. This step softens the onions so they more easily add their sweet flavor to the meatball mixture. Best part? This slow-cooker meatball soup only requires 25 minutes of hands-on time.
Crock-Pot Lemon Chicken with Tomatoes & Kalamata Olives
Let your slow cooker do the bulk of the work and end up with a meal that fulfills all your Mediterranean-food cravings. The mix of onions, tomatoes, kalamata olives, oregano and parsley adds pleasing acidity to the browned chicken, while toasted pine nuts lend interest to the orzo.
Slow-Cooker Chicken Mole with Cilantro Rice
Mole sauce is a Mexican condiment primarily composed of fruit, chile pepper, nuts and spices. In our rendition, these ingredients take the form of raisins and tomatoes; ancho chiles; smoked almonds; and cocoa, cumin and cinnamon. The rich mixture coats the browned chicken thighs in the slow cooker, and doubles as a topping on the final dish. Garnish with fresh cilantro leaves, if desired.