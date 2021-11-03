22 Delicious Vegetarian Recipes to Help You Celebrate Diwali

Diwali is a major festival across South Asia and in the South Asian diaspora, and is celebrated by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and some Buddhists. Diwali celebrates the victory of good over evil, light over dark, knowledge over ignorance—although the deities, rituals and stories that are associated with the holiday differ from region to region, community to community. Regardless of these particulars, Diwali is a time for abundance, including celebratory meals with friends and family, and lots of sweet treats.

Traditional recipes, like bhindi masala (stir-fried okra) and eggplant bhartha (roasted eggplant), and modern takes, from tandoori tofu to no-churn ice cream with cardamom and saffron, will make for your best celebration yet! Just a note that all the recipes in this collection are vegetarian; Diwali is a religious holiday and many abstain from meat during these auspicious days.