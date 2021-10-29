13 Whole30 Desserts to Make When You Want a Sweet Treat

Leah Goggins Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD October 29, 2021
Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD

Each of these Whole30 desserts is simple, healthy and delicious. From easy, nutrient-packed scoops of "nice" cream to citrusy fruit salads and kebabs, these desserts will satisfy your sweet tooth and help you stick to the parameters of the Whole30 diet. Recipes like our 2-Ingredient Peanut Butter Banana Ice Cream and Apple Donuts are tasty treats without dairy, added sugar or grains.

Start Slideshow

1 of 13

2-Ingredient Peanut Butter Banana Ice Cream

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Whir up frozen bananas into an "ice cream" without the cream! Peanut butter adds a natural swirl of flavor for a sweet and satisfying dessert with no added sugar.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 13

Star-Spangled Fruit Kebabs

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Cutting naturally red and white fruits into star shapes to pair on skewers with blueberries makes a fun, patriotic fruit dessert you can feel good about eating and serving to your kids. This red, white and blue fruit "salad" will be a hit at summer barbecues, especially for the Fourth of July.

3 of 13

Apple "Donuts"

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This so-simple 3-ingredient recipe turns apple slices into "donuts." Topped with nut butter and coconut, they make a satisfying no-added-sugar dessert or healthy snack.

Advertisement

4 of 13

Pink Lemonade Nice Cream

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Sweet, tangy and so refreshing, this is a treat you could enjoy on repeat all summer long. The bananas make it ultra creamy, so it tastes like a cross between sorbet and ice cream. It's perfect for dessert or a midafternoon snack on a hot day.

5 of 13

Mango & Kiwi with Fresh Lime Zest

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

iwi and mango get a burst of citrus flavor in this easy fruit salad recipe.

6 of 13

Pineapple Nice Cream

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

All-fruit, dairy-free and with no added sugar--these are the hallmarks of nice cream, a healthy alternative to ice cream. This pineapple nice cream has tropical flavors, thanks to a hit of mango and lime. It takes just minutes to make this naturally sweet frozen dessert in the food processor or a blender. Enjoy it alone, or top with fresh fruit and toasted coconut.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 13

Winter Fruit Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Fruit salad isn't just for summer; orange, grapefruit, pineapple, star fruit and pomegranate combine for a satisfying dish your body craves.

8 of 13

Strawberry Nice Cream

Credit: Jennifer Causey
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This luscious strawberry nice cream is a wonderful healthy ice cream alternative. It's all fruit, dairy-free, vegan and contains no added sugar, but is bursting with sweet berry flavor. And it takes just minutes to whip up this easy healthy dessert in a food processor if you freeze the fruit ahead. While you'll get the best flavor from fresh berries, if you don't have them on hand, feel free to use store-bought frozen fruit in this recipe. Serve the nice cream on its own or top it with more fresh berries for a refreshing summer treat.

9 of 13

Mango Fruit Leather

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This no-sugar-added fruit snack is a healthy treat kids and adults will both love. It's perfect for packing in a lunchbox for school or work or just enjoying as a snack or better-for-you dessert at home.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 13

Strawberry-Mango Nice Cream

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This creamy strawberry-mango nice cream is a delicious healthy ice cream alternative. It's all fruit, dairy-free, vegan and contains no added sugar. And this three-ingredient dessert is super-fast and easy to prep. Serve it as a snack or light dessert on the hottest days of the summer--or any time you want a refreshing treat.

11 of 13

Broiled Mango

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Broiling fruit brings out its inherent sweetness. A squeeze of tart lime juice balances it out. Try this technique with pineapple as well.

12 of 13

Tart Cherry Nice Cream

Credit: Andrea Mathis
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This easy vegan tart cherry nice cream—made from only a few simple ingredients—is guaranteed to satisfy your sweet tooth and also deliver a boost of melatonin that may help you get a more restful night's sleep.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 13

Virgin Banana Piña Colada Pops

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The tropical flavors of a piña colada make for one delicious ice pop. Be sure to reach for ripe bananas to get the perfect sweetness (without any added sugar!) for this clean-eating-friendly frozen treat.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Leah Goggins