22 Heart-Healthy Dinners That Can Help You Lose Weight

If you're looking to mix up your routine with some delicious meals while still meeting your nutritional goals, these dinners check all the boxes. From simmering stews to veggie-packed tacos and chunky chilis, these flavorful recipes will have you coming back for more. Plus, each recipe sticks to lower levels of saturated fat and sodium for a heart-healthy meal. Recipes like our Roasted Salmon with Smoky Chickpeas & Greens and Creamy Fettuccine with Brussels Sprouts & Mushrooms are lower in calories and higher in fiber, for a satisfying meal that will help you meet your weight loss goals.