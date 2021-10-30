14 Easy Dinner Casseroles You'll Want to Make This Fall

You'll only need 25 minutes of active time or less to whip up these deliciously cozy casseroles. These dinners pack in fall veggies, like kale, eggplant and sweet potato, for a simple but healthy meal at the end of the day. Recipes like EatingWell's Eggplant Parmesan and Taco Sweet Potato Shepherd's Pie are so tasty, you'll be dishing up seconds for everyone at the table.