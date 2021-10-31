32 Veggie-Packed Soups for When You've Had Too Much Sugar

When you've had too much sugar, focusing on whole foods and staying hydrated can help you feel your best, and that's where these soups come in handy. These delicious, brothy soups are full of fresh veggies like zucchini, kale, cabbage and more. Recipes like our Spaghetti Squash Soup with Sausage and Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup with Kale are fresh, soothing and sure to help you get back on your feet after a sugar crash.