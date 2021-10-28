I'm a Dietitian & These Are My Favorite Slow-Cooker Dinners

When I want a flavorful, healthy dinner with minimal effort, I turn to my slow cooker. In the morning, I'll add my ingredients before letting it simmer all day. Then, when I'm ready for dinner, I have a deeply flavorful meal ready to enjoy. As a dietitian on a budget, I am always trying to elevate low-cost ingredients like beans, canned vegetables and cheaper cuts of meat in creative ways and the slow cooker transforms those ingredients with ease. From tacos to soups and chilis, these slow-cooker recipes are some of my favorites for something nutritious and easy. With recipes like Vegetarian Slow-Cooker Pozole and Slow-Cooker Carne Picada Tacos with Avocado Salsa, you can simply set it and forget it for a delicious, healthy meal in a pinch.