21 Quick & Easy Dinners for Healthy Pregnancy

Everyone experiences pregnancy differently, so this mix of casseroles, soups, salads and more has something to offer any palate. Whether you're in the mood for quick pasta for two, a mini charcuterie plate or a veggie-packed sheet-pan dinner, these dinners require just 20 minutes of active time or less. Calcium, iron and folate are important during pregnancy, so these recipes are a good source of one or more of those crucial nutrients. Recipes like our Skillet Ravioli Lasagna and Hearty Chickpea & Spinach Stew are easy, delicious meals that support a healthy pregnancy. For more information, check out our Pregnancy Diet Center.