24 Ina Garten Recipes We Can't Stop Making

Celebrity chef Ina Garten always has something to offer that we love—from her aspirational gardening content to her delicious recipes. These recipes are exactly the kind of tasty dishes we want to make all the time, like Ina's simple apple tart or meal-prep-ready baked chicken breasts. Recipes like her Crispy Chicken with Lemon Orzo and Tuscan Turkey Roulade are perfect for entertaining or enjoying on your own.