24 Ina Garten Recipes We Can't Stop Making

Leah Goggins
October 23, 2021
Credit: Williams Sonoma

Celebrity chef Ina Garten always has something to offer that we love—from her aspirational gardening content to her delicious recipes. These recipes are exactly the kind of tasty dishes we want to make all the time, like Ina's simple apple tart or meal-prep-ready baked chicken breasts. Recipes like her Crispy Chicken with Lemon Orzo and Tuscan Turkey Roulade are perfect for entertaining or enjoying on your own.

Start Slideshow

1 of 24

Pomegranate Gimlets

View Recipe

Ina Garten is known for her legendary dinner parties, and these Pomegranate Gimlets are the perfect start to a meal. This fruity twist on the classic cocktail is colorful and tart.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 24

French Apple Tart

Credit: Getty Images / Noam Galai
View Recipe

Our Senior Digital Editor, Jaime Milan, hates to bake—unless she's baking this simple and rustic dessert. Ina Garten says this fruity treat would be a part of her signature dinner party meal.

3 of 24

Saffron Risotto with Butternut Squash

View Recipe

The roasted butternut squash gives this dish a little caramelized sweetness that makes it perfect for autumn.

Advertisement

4 of 24

Cheddar Corn Chowder

View Recipe

Packed with crispy bacon, anti-inflammatory turmeric and tender potatoes, this soup is perfect for the transition from summer to fall. Pair it with half of a grilled cheese for a super cheesy, cozy meal.

5 of 24

Lemon Chicken Breasts

Credit: Getty / NBC / Contributor
View Recipe

Use this recipe for a supremely tasty meal-prep lineup. A sauce of garlic, thyme, lemon and white wine adds endless flavor to these chicken breasts.

6 of 24

Tuscan Turkey Roulade

Credit: Williams Sonoma
View Recipe

This stuffed turkey breast is a simple swap for a whole roasted turkey at the holidays. Ina's recipe stuffs a butterflied turkey breast with onion, fennel, garlic, prosciutto and fresh herbs for a truly gorgeous entrée that Garten says is easy enough to serve year-round.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 24

Whole Wheat & Peanut Butter Dog Biscuits

Credit: Facebook / Ina Garten
View Recipe

Treat your pup to gourmet-quality treats they'll love with this simple homemade biscuit recipe. This baking project requires just 20 minutes of active time.

8 of 24

Italian Wedding Soup

View Recipe

This version of a classic swaps in chicken meatballs for the typical pork or beef variety for a leaner take—and Ina says it's her favorite cold-weather soup.

9 of 24

Potato-Fennel Gratin

View Recipe

This easy alternative to mashed potatoes deserves a spot on your Thanksgiving menu—and it was on Ina's in 2020.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 24

Tomato Sandwiches with Basil Mayonnaise

Credit: Photo: Penny De Los Santos, Getty Images / Michael Loccisano
View Recipe

The flavorful mayo on these sandwiches is easy to make, but it adds a whole new level of savory sauciness to this simple summer lunch.

11 of 24

Giant Crinkled Chocolate Chip Cookies

View Recipe

This recipe uses a sheet-pan banging method to bake these soft, yet crispy, cookies into a perfectly crinkly treat. Ina says they're a perfect after-school snack—but we'd bet they're pretty good anytime.

12 of 24

Crispy Chicken with Lemon Orzo

Credit: Instagram / @jennifer.garner
View Recipe

This recipe from Ina Garten's cookbook, Modern Comfort Food, is a citrusy, comforting weeknight dinner. Watch Jennifer Garner and Garten cook their way through the dish on Garner's Instagram #PretendCookingShow.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 24

Butternut Squash & Ricotta Toast

View Recipe

Ina calls this open-faced sandwich her "favorite fall lunch"—and as luck would have it, it takes just four ingredients to make and comes together in a matter of minutes.

14 of 24

Tuscan White Bean Soup

View Recipe

This cozy winter soup is packed with veggies and flavored with a little pancetta or bacon for a pop of savory flavor.

15 of 24

Heirloom Tomatoes with Herbed Ricotta

Credit: Getty Images / OLEG525 / Noam Galai
View Recipe

Fans say this no-cook recipe is "through-the-roof delicious," and it's just about the most perfect summer dinner we could imagine.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 24

Heirloom Tomatoes with Herbed Ricotta

View Recipe

Fans say this no-cook recipe is "through-the-roof delicious," and it's just about the most perfect summer dinner we could imagine.

17 of 24

Overnight Mac and Cheese

View Recipe

This overnight pantry recipe may sound complicated—but it's actually "so easy," Ina says. This creamy and decadent dish might just be the ultimate comfort food.

18 of 24

Cacio e Pepe Roasted Asparagus

View Recipe

This cheesy, peppery side dish can be on your table in less than 15 minutes. The lemon juice spritzed on top adds a little brightness to the veggies that will have you scraping your plate.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 24

Beef Bourguignon

View Recipe

Ina's take on Julia Child's version of this French classic cuts down on the time significantly, so this cozy beef stew can be yours any night of the week.

20 of 24

Tomato & Goat Cheese Crostata

View Recipe

When we saw Stanley Tucci try this recipe out, we knew we had to get our hands on it. The cheesy tart is packed with juicy tomatoes for a perfect summer dish.

21 of 24

10-Minute Fig and Goat Cheese Toast

View Recipes

This recipe is definitely in contention for the ultimate summer appetizer—and it only requires five ingredients.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 24

Cauliflower Toasts

Credit: Getty Images / Andy Kropa
View Recipe

Ina doesn't consider herself much of a fan of cauliflower—unless it's a part of this delicious first course. Cauliflower, mascarpone, gruyère, prosciutto and seasonings make these little toasts the perfect bite.

23 of 24

Warm Dates with Blue Cheese and Prosciutto

Credit: Quentin Bacon
View Recipe

You only need three ingredients for this fancy, yet simple, bite-sized appetizer—and it only takes 30 minutes to make.

24 of 24

Parmesan Roasted Zucchini

Credit: Getty Images / NBC / Yulia Maslova
View Recipe

If you're tired of making oodles of zoodles, but still have lots of zucchini to use from your farmers' market haul, consider this simple side. The five-star recipe has fans raving: "This is my go-to zucchini recipe."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Leah Goggins