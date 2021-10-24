I'm a Dietitian & These Are the Breakfasts I Make Ahead for Busy Weeks

For many of us, the idea of making breakfast every day can be a little overwhelming. And as a dietitian on a budget, getting takeout every morning isn't in the cards for me either. But having a healthy, filling breakfast doesn't have to take a lot of time. In fact, there are so many options that can be prepped ahead so you can have a breakfast that's ready in just a few minutes. These are some of the recipes I lean on during busy weeks to make sure I'm still getting a nutritious morning meal. It is the most important of the day, after all. As an added bonus, many of them rely on budget-friendly ingredients that you probably already have on-hand. For more on how I stay healthy on a budget, check out Thrifty.