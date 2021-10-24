I'm a Dietitian & These Are the Breakfasts I Make Ahead for Busy Weeks
For many of us, the idea of making breakfast every day can be a little overwhelming. And as a dietitian on a budget, getting takeout every morning isn't in the cards for me either. But having a healthy, filling breakfast doesn't have to take a lot of time. In fact, there are so many options that can be prepped ahead so you can have a breakfast that's ready in just a few minutes. These are some of the recipes I lean on during busy weeks to make sure I'm still getting a nutritious morning meal. It is the most important of the day, after all. As an added bonus, many of them rely on budget-friendly ingredients that you probably already have on-hand. For more on how I stay healthy on a budget, check out Thrifty.
Muffin-Tin Omelets with Bell Pepper, Black Beans & Jack Cheese
Muffin-tin eggs are a staple in my breakfast routine. I make a big batch and freeze the leftovers for later. Just pop them in the microwave and they are ready to eat. It's as filling and nutritious as an omelet in a fraction of the time. Plus, you can mix and match any vegetables, herbs and cheeses to meet your preferences. Personally, I love our Muffin-Tin Omelets with Bell Pepper, Black Beans & Jack Cheese. The beans give it a fiber and protein boost, and the peppers add a welcome crunch. Hot sauce recommended.
Sriracha, Egg & Avocado Overnight Oats
The vast majority of the time, I prefer a savory breakfast to a sweet one. That's why I love our Sriracha, Egg & Avocado Overnight Oats. Prepping the oats ahead saves time in the morning while also getting in filling whole grains to start my day. It only takes a few minutes to top the oats with veggies and a fried egg. Sriracha ties it all together. Sometimes I'll add a little bit of cilantro if I have it.
Spinach & Feta Quiche
When I have a little bit more time to prepare, I love making a crustless quiche for the week. This Spinach & Feta Quiche is so flavorful with the bright dill, creamy cheese and lemon zest. Plus, using frozen spinach helps give it a nutrition boost without breaking the bank. This is something I truly look forward to heating up for breakfast throughout the week.
Cinnamon Roll Overnight Oats
While I often lean towards savory breakfasts, sometimes I still need something sweet. As the weather cools, these Cinnamon Roll Overnight Oats are like a warm hug. While they might taste like dessert for breakfast, they are full of whole grains and spices for a fiber and antioxidant boost. I usually top mine with berries (frozen works just fine) and heat it up to enjoy.
Vegan Freezer Breakfast Burritos
Some mornings, I wake up feeling really hungry. On these days, one or two egg muffins just won't cut it to fill me up. That's when I lean on my trusty stash of Vegan Freezer Breakfast Burritos. While I am not vegan, I do try to follow a plant-focused eating pattern for my health, my budget and the environment. Plus, the tofu in these burritos freezes well, so you can store them for up to 3 months. They are the perfect breakfast for when you're on-the-go.
Banana Protein Muffins
In my opinion, Greek yogurt is the most underrated baking ingredient. It makes baked goods, bagels and breads unbelievably moist while adding an impressive protein boost. These Banana Protein Muffins pair Greek yogurt with peanut butter, eggs and nuts for a breakfast with some serious staying power. Sometimes I'll pair one of these muffins with a muffin-tin omelet for something sweet and savory.
Flourless Banana Chocolate Chip Mini Muffins
When I'm not in the mood to dirty multiple bowls, but I still want a tasty baked good, I lean on these Flourless Banana Chocolate Chip Mini Muffins. You can mix everything up in the blender and they bake in 15 minutes (it's almost too good to be true). We have several flavor varieties of these blender muffins, so feel free to get creative. If you are following a gluten-free diet, be sure to get oats that are labeled "gluten-free" as oats are often cross-contaminated with wheat or barley.
Spinach-Avocado Smoothie
Adding vegetables and greens to smoothies is a great way to boost your intake and up the nutrition of your breakfast. On days when I get in an early morning workout, I love having a smoothie ready to drink right when I get home. This Spinach-Avocado Smoothie has a whopping 18 grams of protein and 8 grams of fiber, so it actually fills you up, too.
Fruit & Yogurt Smoothie
I use this Fruit & Yogurt Smoothie recipe as more of a formula. I always have frozen fruit on hand, so I can easily whip up a big batch of smoothies and store them in the freezer. When I want to enjoy one, I'll move it from the freezer to the fridge the night before so it has time to thaw for breakfast the next day.