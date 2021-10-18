23 Cozy Stews That Are Perfect for Fall
As the air cools and foliage turns, we're making these deliciously hearty stews for a cozy dinner. Whether you're in the mood for a slow-cooked beef and vegetable stew or looking for tasty ways to remix your leftovers, these meals are like a warm hug from Grandma. Recipes like our Low-Carb Beef Stew and Clean-Out-the-Fridge Vegetable Stew are healthy, satisfying meals you'll want to add to your menu this fall.
Low-Carb Beef Stew
Turnips lend an earthy flavor and a texture that is similar to potatoes--but with fewer carbs--to this rich and flavorful beef stew.
Clean-Out-the-Fridge Vegetable Stew
Full of flavor and plenty of veggies, this easy vegetable soup is a great way to clear out some space in your produce drawer. This recipe is flexible enough that you can make ingredient changes based on what you have on hand. You could also very easily make this a vegan stew by swapping out the butter for oil. Be sure to defrost the frozen items and drain off any liquid that accumulates during defrosting time you don't water down the stew. Because this recipe makes a large amount of stew, consider freezing half for later.
Leftover Turkey Stew
This hearty and healthy turkey stew recipe is just about the best use of Thanksgiving leftovers we can think of. And we don't just mean the turkey. The stew is packed with leftover roasted vegetables--use whatever vegetables you have on hand, such as Brussels sprouts, parsnips, sweet potatoes and green beans. And leftover gravy is used to add depth of flavor and body. Possibly the best part of this stew recipe? It comes together really quickly--because don't we all need a 20-minute dinner after the craziness of Thanksgiving? Add some leftover bread or rolls and dinner is done. This recipe is equally delicious with leftover cooked chicken or rotisserie chicken, and we've included instructions for making a quick gravy in case you don't have leftovers, so you can serve this Thanksgiving-in-a-pot year-round.
Slow-Cooker Moroccan-Spiced Chicken Stew
The chicken, sweet potato and chickpeas all contribute to the nice textured bite of this slow-cooker stew. And the tomato broth takes it to the next level. When eating, you'll want to have a toasted baguette at the ready to soak it all up.
Vegan Lentil Stew
This comforting vegan lentil stew is incredibly satisfying thanks to hearty lentils and sweet potato. The leeks provide a savory allium note while the tomato paste, miso and cumin add bold flavor.
Easy One-Pot Chicken Stew
This comforting, one-pot chicken stew is easy and economical, using chicken thighs and a fennel bulb and fronds to flavor the dish. The sour cream helps thicken it and gives it a light, creamy texture.
Fall Vegetable & Sausage Stew
Hot Italian sausage complements the sweet potatoes and greens, providing just the right amount of heat in this comforting soup. Simmering with rosemary sprigs infuses the soup with aromatic flavor without the extra work required to mince the leaves before cooking them.
Kale & Lentil Stew with Mashed Potatoes
Fire-roasted tomatoes add slightly smoky flavor to red lentils. The addition of mashed potatoes gives this an upside-down shepherd's pie feel.
Slow-Cooker Mediterranean Stew
This Mediterranean stew is a healthy dinner chock-full of vegetables and hearty chickpeas. A drizzle of olive oil to finish carries the flavors of this easy vegan crock-pot stew. Swap out the chickpeas for white beans for a different twist, or try collards or spinach in place of the kale. Any way you vary it, this stew is sure to go into heavy rotation when you are looking for healthy crock-pot recipes.
Slow-Cooker Beef Stew
Load the crock pot and go with this stew recipe that's prepped in the morning and simmers all day so you'll come home to a Sunday-worthy dinner (and your house smelling downright heavenly). Tender beef, melt-in-your-mouth potatoes and carrots in a rich broth--this could be the best and easiest beef stew you've ever made.
Middle Eastern Chicken & Chickpea Stew
This quick, protein-rich chicken stew recipe gets great flavor from cumin, lemon juice and garlic. Make a double batch and freeze it for a quick healthy dinner. Serve the stew with couscous and steamed broccoli.
Slow-Cooker Indian Lamb & Butternut Squash Stew
We call for lamb shoulder because it's tougher than other cuts and holds up well throughout the long cook time. If you can't find shoulder, use boneless leg of lamb in this slow-cooker butternut squash stew.
Chilean Lentil Stew with Salsa Verde
This healthy vegetarian recipe is hearty and satisfying. Don't skip the parsley relish (salsa verde)--it's easy to make and lends a tangy accent that balances the flavors of the lentil stew. We prefer French green lentils for this stew, as they don't fall apart while cooking; however, regular brown lentils (found in most supermarkets) will also work.
Smoky Chicken Stew with Kale & Pinto Beans
Chipotle chile powder is made from smoked jalapeño peppers that are dried and ground, giving this stew a hint of smoky flavor.
Pork, Farro, Bean, and Sweet Potato Stew
This stew recipe is a great choice for a warming fall or winter dinner. Because it uses shredded, cooked pork it's a relatively quick slow-cooker meal, ready in under 3 hours.
Slow-Cooker White Bean, Spinach & Sausage Stew
Reach for this recipe on a chilly morning when you know you'll want a steaming bowl of slow-cooker sausage stew for supper. To make this recipe gluten free, use gluten-free sausage.
Kale, Wild Rice & Chicken Stew
Chicken thighs get perfectly tender in just a few hours in the slow cooker. Plus, cooking everything together low and slow infuses all the flavors together for complexity in every bite.
Slow-Cooker Spicy Barbecue Pork Stew
Eat this dish along with cornbread on a cold day. This slow-cooker pork stew is filling, and the heat from the spicy barbecue sauce and vinegar from the hot peppers will warm you. Reduce the amount of barbecue sauce or use a sweet variety if you can't handle the heat.
Chicken-Sausage & Kale Stew
A splash of vinegar is a long-standing chef's trick for soups. Added just before you serve the soup, vinegar brightens the taste considerably. Use your favorite style of chicken sausage to add variety to this dish.
Coconut-Curry Cod Stew with Sweet Potato & Rice
This hearty coconut curry is warm and comforting, thanks to tender sweet potatoes and a hint of spice. This easy curry recipe can be on the table in less than an hour.
Irish Beef Stew
If you're looking for a healthy beef stew recipe that delivers on comfort, look no further. This one-pot Irish beef stew is packed with veggies and rich meaty flavor. Make this Irish beef stew recipe with Guinness--a dark, malty Irish stout--to keep it authentic. Serve with a side of Irish soda bread to sop up the leftovers.
Lamb & Root Vegetable Stew with Gremolata
Gremolata--an herb garnish traditionally made with lemon, parsley and garlic--is the classic finish for osso buco (braised veal shanks) and adds bright flavor to the luxuriously rich dish. This version--made with orange instead of lemon--does the same thing for this hearty lamb stew.
Southwestern Sweet Potato Stew
This hearty Southwestern-inspired stew may take a while in your slow cooker, but it's so worth it! Full of sweet potatoes, black beans, and hominy, it will satisfy your tastebuds and keep you full for hours.