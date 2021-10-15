30 Make-Ahead Friendsgiving Dishes to Make Hosting a Breeze

This friendsgiving, we're all about eating deliciously without all the same-day cooking stress. You can prep these dishes hours or days ahead, so you can spend the holiday focusing on the folks you love. Whether you're hosting or contributing to a potluck, these holiday-ready recipes are sure to please. Recipes like our Cornbread & Oyster-Mushroom Stuffing and Make-Ahead Cranberry Sauce with Chile & Ponzu are so flavorful and easy, you're sure to make them year after year.