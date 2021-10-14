21 New Chicken Dinners You'll Want to Make ASAP
Chicken is the star in this flavorful mix of salads, pastas, casseroles and one-pan dishes that is sure to have something that will please everyone. From citrusy stovetop chicken thighs to a veggie-packed potpie, these dinners are delicious and nutritious. Recipes like our One-Pan Cilantro-Lime Chicken and Spinach & Artichoke Casserole with Chicken and Cauliflower Rice are tasty, healthy and sure to satisfy.
Garlic-Butter Baked Chicken
Imagine the flavors of garlic bread, but used in a sauce, and you have this garlic-butter baked chicken. Microwaving the dried herbs with butter and garlic helps extract the most flavor. Serve with rice, pasta or roasted potatoes to sop up the delicious sauce.
Spinach & Artichoke Casserole with Chicken and Cauliflower Rice
This high-protein chicken casserole clocks in right around 400 calories to help you end your day feeling satisfied—not starved or overly full.
One-Skillet Bourbon Chicken
Coating the chicken in cornstarch might seem like an extra step, but the reward is twofold: it gives the chicken a crispy exterior and also thickens the sauce. Legend has it that bourbon chicken was originally named after Bourbon Street in New Orleans; it can often be found on menus at Chinese American restaurants.
Chicken Cutlets with Roasted Red Pepper & Arugula Relish
Currants add a pop of sweetness to the roasted red pepper and arugula topping on this easy chicken cutlet recipe.
One-Pan Cilantro-Lime Chicken
A simple marinade of lime juice, zest and spices like cumin and chili powder creates quick flavor in this juicy cilantro-lime chicken. Slice the chicken and enjoy over salad greens, in a taco or with rice.
One-Pan Baked Chicken & Potatoes
With just one skillet, you can make baked chicken and potatoes with ease. The chicken cooks directly on top of the potatoes to add flavor while also cutting down on the number of dishes to clean.
One-Pot Creamy Chicken & Mushroom Pasta
This creamy chicken and mushroom pasta recipe makes for an easy weeknight dinner. Using store-bought rotisserie chicken saves time when cooking, and leftover chicken would work just as well.
Orange-Ginger Chicken Bowls
The orange-ginger chicken gets a cornstarch coating for a few reasons: It locks moisture into the meat, creates a crispy coating and gives something for the sauce to cling to. We like the hint of flavor peanut oil adds to this stir-fry. But if you need to omit it due to a food allergy, any high-heat oil will do, like canola or grapeseed.
Chicken & Spinach Skillet Pasta with Lemon & Parmesan for Two
In this easy weeknight dinner, we combine lean chicken breast and sautéed spinach for a flavorful meal that is simple and quick. This recipe was adapted from our popular Chicken & Spinach Skillet Pasta with Lemon & Parmesan to serve two instead of four.
Spicy Chicken Pasta with Peppers & Onions
Inspired by the flavors of fajitas, this healthy chicken pasta is packed with color and spice. We use a mix of chili powder, cumin and chipotle powder to add heat and flavor.
Popcorn Chicken Salad
Coleslaw mix adds extra crunch to this popcorn chicken salad. They vary, so look for one that has red cabbage and carrots for the most color. Making your own easy ranch dressing brings fresh herb flavor and eliminates the added sugar you'll find in most store-bought versions.
One-Skillet Cheesy Ground Chicken Pasta
Make this cheesy ground chicken pasta recipe for a busy weeknight dinner. Serve with a simple side salad and a glass of red wine.
Skillet Caprese Chicken Casserole for Two
All the flavors of a caprese salad—mozzarella, tomatoes and basil—are featured in this one-skillet dinner. The addition of chicken and pasta adds depth and heartiness to this tasty meal. This recipe was adapted from our popular Skillet Caprese Chicken Casserole to serve two instead of six.
Air-Fryer Chicken Cutlets
Cooking chicken cutlets in an air fryer creates a crunchy, golden-brown exterior while eliminating excess oil. Serve the crispy cutlets with a side salad.
Chicken Cutlets with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce for Two
Sun-dried tomatoes are used twice in this healthy dinner recipe: the oil from the jar is used to cook the chicken while the tomatoes are added to the cream sauce for a rich, flavorful dish. This recipe was adapted from our popular Chicken Cutlets with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce to serve two instead of four.
One-Pot Chicken & Cabbage Soup
This simple, yet flavorful, chicken-cabbage soup is perfect for enjoying on a cold day. Sherry vinegar adds a touch of brightness and pairs well with the medley of vegetables. Serve with crusty bread.
Curry Chicken Potpie
Here, the crust goes on the top instead of the bottom, inverting the classic chicken potpie recipe, so be sure to get the one that comes as a roll instead of already in a tin.
One-Pot Chicken & Broccoli Pasta
This creamy chicken and broccoli pasta makes for a quick and easy weeknight dinner. We opt for small shells in this recipe, but any other small pasta, like orecchiette, would work, too.
Chicken Enchilada Skillet Casserole for Two
This take on cheesy chicken enchiladas skips the need to stuff and roll corn tortillas. Instead, we scatter tortilla strips throughout the filling and bake it, so you'll still get the same flavors and textures, but in record time. This recipe was adapted from our popular Chicken Enchilada Skillet Casserole to serve two instead of six.
Chopped Power Salad with Chicken
Enjoy this filling and colorful salad for lunch or dinner. The dressing gets made in the same bowl that the salad is tossed in, so the greens absorb every bit of flavor.
Chicken Casserole with Pineapple, Peppers & Rice
Precooked brown rice adds a boost of protein and fiber to this healthy casserole—versions of which are sometimes called "Hawaiian Chicken"—while also saving prep time. Pineapple and red bell pepper provide color throughout the dish and lend a sweet flavor to counterbalance the fresh ginger and soy sauce.