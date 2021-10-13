17 Easy Heart-Healthy Dinners You'll Want to Make This Fall

Get your fill of fall produce and flavors with these delicious dinners that highlight cauliflower, pumpkin, sweet potato and more seasonal veggies. Each meal requires 20 minutes of active time or less, so you can kick back and enjoy a satisfying dinner in a pinch. Recipes like our Creamy White Chicken Chili with Cream Cheese and Maple-Roasted Chicken Thighs with Sweet Potato Wedges and Brussels Sprouts are lower in saturated fat and sodium, so they'll fit seamlessly into a heart-healthy eating pattern.