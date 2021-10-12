17 Easy Beet Recipes That Are Perfect for Fall
This mix of sides, appetizers and dinners is sure to inspire you to add more beets to your diet. Each recipe requires just 30 minutes of active prep time or less, so you can enjoy a healthy, delicious dish without breaking a sweat. Recipes like our Crispy Smashed Beets with Goat Cheese and Corned Beet Reuben Sandwich are simple, tasty and the perfect way to enjoy this seasonal vegetable.
Crispy Smashed Beets with Goat Cheese
Cooked beets are lightly pressed and pan-fried for a charred, crispy outer crust--similar to that of smashed potatoes. The herbed goat cheese dip makes this healthy appetizer or easy side dish even more delicious.
Kale Salad with Beets & Wild Rice
Beets and kale, speckled with chewy wild rice and crunchy sunflower seeds, make a satisfying, colorful dinner salad. The beets are nicest when they are sliced paper thin. Use a mandoline or vegetable slicer, if you have one.
Corned Beet Reuben Sandwich
Tossing beets with coriander, mustard seeds, cinnamon and allspice gives them savory corned-beef flavor. With this vegetarian Reuben sandwich, you won't miss the meat.
Honey-Roasted Beets
Earthy beets turn sweet and tender when they're roasted. Preheating your baking sheet speeds up the roasting time and gives the outside of the beets a quick and flavorful sear. Honey and lemon juice add sweet and tangy notes.
Easy Beet Hummus with Pomegranate
This vibrant hummus is easy to make--simply roast the beets, then blend them with an otherwise-traditional hummus ingredient list. The combination is sure to please even those who are hesitant to beets as they don't overpower this recipe. Top the hummus with pomegranate arils and pistachios for some crunch and a little extra nutrition, then serve with your favorite pita, chips or a medley of crudité.
Roasted Beets with Caraway & Crème Fraîche
Caraway, dill and vinegar turn roasted beets into a borscht-inspired side in this easy and healthy side dish recipe.
Beet Burgers
This sophisticated beet burger recipe tastes like a veggie patty from a restaurant. Maybe that's because Dave Horner, the food service chief in Vermont's Chittenden East school district who created it, taught at the New England Culinary Institute before cooking for the kids.
Beet Salad with Feta & Dill
The sweet, earthy flavor of beets shines alongside tangy feta and fresh dill in this easy Greek-inspired beet salad. If you don't have time to roast beets, look for precooked beets in the fresh produce section.
Beet Hummus
Bring this fun red beet hummus dip to your next potluck or barbeque.
Sheet-Pan Shrimp & Beets
For this easy sheet-pan dinner, beets get a head start in the oven while you prep the shrimp and kale. For a prettier presentation, leave the shrimp tails intact. Serve this one-pan recipe with a cool glass of rosé.
Pomegranate-Beet Tahini Dip
Grated beet and pomegranate juice give this tahini dip recipe a beautiful purple hue. Serve it with your favorite crunchy vegetables for dipping or use it as a sauce for grilled chicken or lamb.
Wild Rice & Roasted Beet Salad
This delicious grain salad is great to have on hand for weekday lunches. Wild rice, beets, toasted pecans and Gorgonzola combine in a sweet maple vinaigrette for a truly satisfying meal.
Spiralized Beet Salad
Impress your guests with this stunning beet salad that's quick and easy to make. Because the beets are sliced so thinly by the spiralizer, you don't have to worry about cooking or painstakingly chopping veggies. Regular red beets look great, but striped Chioggia beets, golden beets or a mix of any of the three would make the presentation even more gorgeous.
Quick Stovetop Mac & Cheese with Red Beets
Red beets give this healthy mac and cheese recipe a pink hue. If that's a little too much for you, try using yellow beets instead.
Vegan Beet Burgers with Sweet Chili Slaw
If you've been curious about those store-bought veggie burgers that "bleed," you should try this homemade veggie burger recipe made with kidney beans, walnuts and beets. A little chili powder in the mixture gives them a hint of spiciness, which works nicely with the sweet chili slaw.
Maple-Orange Roasted Carrots and Beets
Roasting vegetables at high heat brings out their inherent sweetness; this recipe also includes a drizzle of maple-flavored syrup and a dash of orange juice to sweeten the pan even further.
Green Salad with Edamame & Beets
This big salad is a feast for the eyes and an everyday way to incorporate nutrient-rich beets and plant-based protein from edamame (green soybeans). If you're not a fan of cilantro, mix in freshly chopped basil or dill instead.