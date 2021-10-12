20 Chicken Dinners for Weight Loss You'll Want to Make Forever

There's nothing more dependable than these delicious, healthy chicken dinners. Whether it's juicy roasted chicken thighs or a comforting slow-cooked chicken soup, these dinners aim to please—and each meal has fewer than 575 calories and more than 6 grams of fiber per serving, so you can hit your nutritional goals. Recipes like our Slab Chicken Potpie and Slow-Cooker Mediterranean Chicken & Chickpea Soup are so tasty and satisfying, you'll want to make them on repeat.