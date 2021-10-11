18 Easy Appetizers You'll Want to Make Forever
Whether you're looking for a delicious dip to enjoy with friends or some simple bites to pass around during the holidays, these appetizers are perfect for every occasion. Each recipe requires 10 minutes of active prep time or less, so you can impress your guests without all the stress. Recipes like our Air-Fryer Buffalo Wings and Baked Brie with Jam in Puff Pastry are tasty ways to start any meal.
Baked Brie with Jam in Puff Pastry
Serve this decadent yet easy appetizer with apple wedges and crackers and watch it disappear in seconds! It's bound to be your new party go-to.
Vegan Queso
Blended cashews make for a creamy and dairy-free cheese dip. Serve with tortilla chips and veggies for an easy and healthy vegan appetizer.
Air-Fryer Buffalo Wings
A sports bar favorite comes home with these deliciously crispy chicken wings, which require just 10 minutes of active prep time, thanks to the air fryer. In fact, one of EatingWell's recipe testers declared this air-fryer Buffalo wing recipe "a reason to buy an air fryer." Add a spicy sauce, carrot sticks, celery sticks and ranch dressing for dipping and you have a healthy take on wings that's sure to score.
Guacamole-Stuffed Mini Peppers
The simple homemade guacamole in this healthy snack recipe couldn't be easier to whip up! We cut some carbs by stuffing the guac in halved mini bell peppers--or use them as guacamole dippers instead of tortilla chips.
Air-Fryer Cauliflower Gnocchi with Marinara Dipping Sauce
These tasty bites are perfect for anytime you need an easy appetizer or side dish. Cauliflower gnocchi get a crispy, cheesy coating on the outside and a tender middle in an air fryer. Marinara is the perfect complement for dipping.
Tequila Guacamole
Margarita lovers will go crazy for this twist on classic guacamole. Spiking your guacamole with tequila adds an extra layer of flavor and blends deliciously with the fresh lime juice and jalapeño. This guacamole is for grown-ups only, but you can omit the tequila if you're serving to kids.
Turmeric-Ginger Tahini Dip
Flavored with turmeric, ginger and garlic, this tahini dip recipe is perfect for dipping vegetables or topping your next falafel.
Avocado Hummus
This vibrant green hummus recipe couldn't be easier--just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away! Aquafaba (the liquid from a can of chickpeas) and avocado make this healthy dip extra smooth and creamy. Serve with veggie chips, pita chips or crudités.
Baked Brie with Blackberry Jam
Baked Brie is a classic, crowd-pleasing party appetizer, whether it's wrapped up in a pastry, in bite-size form or covered in a fruity jam, like in this recipe. In this easy 3-ingredient appetizer, we top a wheel of Brie with blackberry jam, bake for 10 minutes and serve with crisp apple slices (or crackers). It's so simple yet so delicious, you'll wonder why you don't make it more often!
Black-Eyed Pea Dip
In this black-eyed pea dip recipe, black-eyed peas are pureed with extra-virgin olive oil, red-wine vinegar, garlic and thyme--a nice alternative to hummus. Try this protein-rich black-eyed pea dip with your favorite fresh vegetables or baked pita chips.
Rosemary-Goat Cheese Toast
Crusty bread is topped with a touch of creamy goat cheese, fragrant rosemary and a drizzle of sweet honey in this healthy toast recipe that makes a perfect soup pairing or an easy snack.
Garlic Hummus
This classic hummus recipe couldn't be easier--just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away! Aquafaba (the liquid from a can of chickpeas) makes this healthy dip extra smooth and creamy. Serve with veggie chips, pita chips or crudités.
Avocado Tea Sandwiches
Roasted Beet Hummus
This vibrant hummus recipe couldn't be easier--just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away! Roasted beets make this healthy dip extra flavorful. Serve with veggie chips, pita chips or crudités.
Bruschetta Planks
In this quick, Italian-inspired snack or appetizer recipe, whole-grain flatbread crackers get topped with peppers, mushrooms, tomato and a sprinkling of shaved Parmesan cheese.
Roasted Buffalo Chickpeas
Soaking chickpeas in vinegary hot sauce gives them a mouthwatering tang before they crisp up in the oven. The result? An addictively crunchy snack that's actually good for you.
Goat Cheese & Chive Guacamole
In this easy guacamole recipe, we mix in a little creamy goat cheese for a tangy version of a classic favorite. Serve it with tortilla chips and crunchy vegetables like kohlrabi and carrots.
Avocado-Yogurt Dip
Update your guacamole recipe by adding protein-packed yogurt to make a healthy dip recipe. For an extra kick, add minced jalapeño or your favorite hot sauce for some zing! Serve this healthy dip recipe with crunchy vegetables, pita chips or pretzels, or use as a sandwich spread.