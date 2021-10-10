17 Roasted Brussels Sprouts Recipes That Are Perfect for Fall
Nutty Brussels sprouts get crispy and caramelized in the oven, making them a simple but delicious side dish for any fall meal. These sprouts get tossed with tasty ingredients like honey and balsamic vinegar or garlic and Parmesan cheese for an extra punch of flavor. Recipes like our Roasted Brussels Sprout & Butternut Squash Salad and Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Goat Cheese & Pomegranate will soon be in regular rotation in your kitchen.
Garlic-Parmesan Roasted Brussels Sprouts
Speed up roasting vegetables, like these lemon-and-thyme-infused Brussels sprouts, by cooking them on two large baking sheets instead of just one. This basic roasting technique also works for other root vegetables such as carrots, parsnips and potatoes.
Parmesan-Balsamic Roasted Brussels Sprouts
These roasted Brussels sprouts are about to be your new favorite side dish. In addition to getting brown and crispy in the oven, they're topped with Parmesan cheese and balsamic vinegar for a hit of salty, savory flavor. This makes a great vegetable side to serve with roasted meats.
Roasted Brussels Sprout & Butternut Squash Salad
Serve this hearty and healthy fall salad with roasted pork tenderloin, chicken or salmon, or with your Thanksgiving meal. All of the vegetables are roasted on the same pan, so this recipe is easy to prep, and it tastes great warm or at room temperature so it's perfect for holiday buffet tables and potlucks. Cranberries add a sweet-tart edge, while the maple-tahini dressing provides depth.
Honey-Chile Glazed Baked Brussels Sprouts
We jump-start this baked Brussels sprouts recipe by preheating the baking sheet for quick roasting.
Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Cider Vinaigrette
Roasted Brussels sprouts get tossed in an apple-cider vinaigrette for a sweet, sticky coating. Reducing the apple cider until it's slightly thickened helps to concentrate its flavor and sweetness, giving the dressing an intense punch.
Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Goat Cheese & Pomegranate
This gorgeous warm salad with nutty roasted Brussels sprouts, sweet-tart pomegranate seeds and creamy goat cheese is perfect for any winter meal--from a weeknight dinner to Christmas dinner or any other holiday celebration. The recipe is easily doubled if you are entertaining a crowd: just be sure to spread the sprouts out (use 2 pans if necessary) so they roast instead of steaming.
Crispy Smashed Brussels Sprouts
Brussels sprouts get crispy and flavorful in the oven when they're "smashed" and seasoned with Parmesan cheese and everything bagel spice.
Roasted Potatoes & Brussels Sprouts
Roasted potatoes and Brussels sprouts make a great quick and easy side dish for dinner, or you can twist it into a breakfast hash served with an egg on top. Either way, with its super-easy prep, you'll come back to these roasted potatoes and Brussels sprouts again and again.
Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Smoky Aioli
The delicious dipping sauce makes this easy Brussels sprouts recipe an irresistible appetizer or side dish. If you want to double the recipe, use two large rimmed baking sheets and swap their spots in the oven halfway through cooking.
Roasted Brussels Sprouts & Shallots
This easy side dish combines the natural sweetness of caramelized shallots with the earthiness of Brussels sprouts, a fall favorite.
Simple Roasted Brussels Sprouts
Brussels sprouts have surged in popularity recently and it's easy to understand why. They're high in nutrients while low in calories and can be prepared quickly in a variety of ways--baked, steamed, and even eaten raw! This simple side dish recipe serves up roasted sprouts seasoned with just a touch of olive oil, salt, and pepper.
Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Quince Glaze
A sweet and fruity glaze, spiked with a touch of heat from crushed red pepper flakes, transforms this simple roasted Brussels sprouts recipe. Look for quince paste with specialty cheeses at well-stocked supermarkets.
Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Pancetta & Sage
In this roasted Brussels sprouts recipe, pancetta--cured Italian-style bacon--seasons sweet Brussels sprouts with a hint of salt and a touch of smoke that goes nicely with the fresh sage. These Brussels sprouts are the perfect vegetable side dish to any turkey, pork or chicken dinner.
Roasted Brussels Sprouts & Sweet Potatoes
It's easy to get creative with these roasted Brussels sprouts and sweet potatoes. For a quick side dish that complements just about everything, follow the main recipe. If you want to spice things up a little, try one of the variations. Swapping a few spices and adding fresh stir-ins to coat the roasted Brussels sprouts and sweet potatoes transforms the flavor of the dish to something new, yet equally delicious.
Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Bacon & Onions for Two
Hearty Brussels sprouts pair nicely with salty bacon and onions in this quick Thanksgiving side dish for two. A sweet balsamic glaze makes a nice complement drizzled over the top, but it's not necessary to enjoy this classic combo. For a twist on this recipe, try swapping pancetta for the bacon. If you want to have leftovers, this recipe is easily doubled.
Honey-Balsamic Brussels Sprouts
Balsamic vinegar and honey combine to give a sweet-tart coating to these roasted Brussels sprouts. These honey-balsamic Brussels sprouts are quick enough for a weeknight meal, but they are special enough to make a no-fuss side dish for Thanksgiving or any other holiday meal.
Balsamic Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Bacon
These roasted Brussels sprouts with balsamic vinegar and bacon make for a healthy, quick side dish.