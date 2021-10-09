Our 30 Easiest Thanksgiving Recipes for a Stress-Free Holiday

If you're looking for maximum flavor, yet minimal effort this holiday season, these recipes are perfect for you. From roasted turkey to classic sides like mashed potatoes and green bean casserole, these recipes only require 20 minutes of active time or less, so you can get everything started in the kitchen and kick back until dinner time. Recipes like our Air-Fryer Brussels Sprouts and Spatchcock Turkey with Sage & Thyme will get you in and out of the kitchen in no time at all.