The 30 Essential Creamy Soups You'll Want to Make This Fall

A package of frozen pureed winter squash adds sweetness and good nutrition—namely vitamin A, potassium and fiber—to this soup version of a family favorite, mac and cheese. It also lends its orange color to the soup, making it seem cheesier without actually adding more cheese. Feel free to swap in your favorite shape of medium-size pasta for the elbow macaroni. Using convenience items like the frozen squash means that this healthy kid-friendly dinner takes just 30 minutes to prep.