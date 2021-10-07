30 Sandwiches So Delicious, You'll Want to Eat Them for Dinner
Nobody puts these tasty sandwiches in a corner. Whether you're in the mood for a piled-high pita, a classic cold-cut club or an ooey-gooey grilled cheese, there's a delicious sandwich idea for you. Recipes like our Veggie & Hummus Sandwich and Slow-Cooker Brisket Sandwiches with Quick Pickles are flavor-packed and sure to be favorites at the dinner table.
Veggie & Hummus Sandwich
This mile-high vegetable and hummus sandwich makes the perfect heart-healthy vegetarian lunch to go. Mix it up with different flavors of hummus and different types of vegetables depending on your mood.
BLATs (Bacon-Lettuce-Avocado-Tomato Sandwiches)
In this healthy BLT recipe, we use a creamy avocado spread flavored with garlic and basil, and add sprouts. Look for sprouted-wheat bread in the frozen section or with other specialty breads at your grocery store.
Jalapeno Popper-Chicken Panini
In this delicious grilled cheese recipe, jalapeño popper flavors are stuffed into a toasty chicken sandwich. Serve with a mixed green salad. P.S. Don't toss the jalapeño pickling liquid: use the flavorful brine in place of vinegar in dressings.
Chicken Shawarma with Yogurt Sauce
The key to cooking juicy chicken without a spit in this healthy recipe is high heat and dark meat. The yogurt in the marinade gives the chicken both its tender texture and its alluring char. More yogurt in the sauce, along with crunchy cucumbers and herbs, keeps the flavors bright.
Open-Face Hot Turkey Sandwich
This open-face hot turkey sandwich tastes like Thanksgiving on a plate. If you have it, swap in 1½ cups leftover gravy and skip Step 1.
Mushroom Sandwich with Pickled Onion
This sandwich is a specialty at Dad's Luncheonette in Half Moon Bay, California, where chef-owner Scott Clark makes it with local maitake mushrooms. Using ghee to cook the sandwich components imparts a nutty flavor you wouldn't get by using butter.
Vegetarian Antipasto Sliders
These vegetarian sliders are a delicious twist on the classic Italian app. Look for soft, pull-apart dinner rolls in the bakery section of your grocery store. If you can't find them, swap in 6 whole-wheat burger buns and make larger sandwiches.
Rainbow Veggie Wraps
There's definitely a sushi vibe to these kid-friendly wraps, which are stuffed with vegetables, cheese and hummus and then rolled and sliced. Serve them with store-bought green goddess, a creamy herb-filled dressing, to take it up a notch with ease. They look impressive but they're easy enough for kids to assemble themselves for an easy lunch or dinner.
Slow-Cooker Brisket Sandwiches with Quick Pickles
Make your BBQ or cookout easy with this slow-cooker beef brisket recipe. Rauchbier, a smoky German beer, gives this fork-tender brisket real pit-barbecue flavor, but you can use any beer that suits your taste, or even substitute beef broth, to achieve mouthwatering results. While the brisket is cooking, whip up the quick pickle recipe and stir together a garlic mayo to top off the sandwiches.
Cucumber Turkey Sub Sandwich
When you're craving a sub but you don't want all the carbs, these turkey-and-cheese deli sandwiches on cucumber rolls are a healthy alternative. Hollow out a cucumber and fill it up with your favorite sandwich fillings for a crisp sub with less carbs and calories. Plus, you can easily pack these up for work, school or a picnic--no soggy bread!
Veggie Sandwich
There's no chance of getting the afternoon munchies when you fuel up with this vegan veggie sandwich filled with fiber and healthy fats, plus fruit on the side. It'll keep you energized until dinner. Feel free to swap in your other favorite sandwich vegetables, sprouts or greens.
Tomato-&-Avocado Cheese Sandwich
Parmesan cheese is such a bold flavor, you only need 1/4 cup to add a big punch to this vegetarian toaster-oven sandwich. Get a serving of fruit too, when you enjoy the sandwich with a fresh pear.
Piled-High Greek Vegetable Pitas
The bright, fresh flavors of the Mediterranean come alive in these easy vegetarian pitas. Give yourself enough time to make the roasted vegetables called for in the recipe--or make them a day or two in advance for a healthy meal that takes less than 30 minutes to prepare. These pitas would also work well with whatever leftover cooked veggies you have on hand. No need to warm the roasted veggies up; this recipe tastes great chilled or at room temperature.
Vegan BLATs (BLTs with Avocado)
Roasted shiitake mushrooms doused in soy sauce with a dash of smoked paprika become a natural, vegan alternative to bacon. Try them in this vegan version of a classic BLT with creamy avocado and eggless mayonnaise or on top of a salad as a substitute for bacon bits.
Greek Chicken & Cucumber Pita Sandwiches with Yogurt Sauce
Cucumbers do double duty in this healthy Greek chicken pita recipe--they're grated to lend a refreshing flavor to the quick cucumber-yogurt sauce and sliced to provide cool crunch tucked into the pita. Serve these Mediterranean sandwiches for a healthy dinner or light lunch.
Slow-Cooker Flank Steak Au Jus Sandwiches
Juicy flank steak, beefy sauce and caramelized onions come together easily to create this delectable hoagie sandwich. The flank steak is tender, moist and flavor-packed, making it a great base recipe not only for these sandwiches but also for any recipe that calls for shredded beef, such as Italian sandwiches or chili.
Chicken & Apple Kale Wraps
Using kale leaves instead of bread to wrap your filling makes this healthy chicken lunch recipe low-calorie (and lower in carbs!). If you can't find lacinato (aka Tuscan) kale, try cabbage for your wrap.
Campfire Caprese Grilled Cheese
A twist on a classic grilled cheese, this caprese sandwich adds pesto and tomato for a quick and simple campsite meal.
Baked Falafel Sandwiches
This street-style falafel sandwich is herbaceous, tangy and rich. The falafel gets nice and crispy in the oven while the veggies inside keep it simple and fresh. Make the tahini sauce (see Associated Recipes) ahead of time for easy prep. Wrapping the sandwich in foil makes it a perfect bring-along lunch and helps hold it together for eating on the go.
Pressed Tuna Sandwich (Pan Bagnat)
This Provençal sandwich literally means "bathed bread" and gets its name from the juicy dressed vegetables piled liberally into a crusty loaf. This recipe is perfect for toting along to soccer games and concerts in the park. We suggest bringing plenty of napkins.
Turkey & Cheddar Lettuce Wraps
Crispy green lettuce leaves hold the filling inside this low-carb turkey wrap. It's perfect for lunch or a quick, easy dinner on the go.
Tomato Sandwiches with Basil-Anchovy Mayo
Eating a tomato sandwich with juice and mayo gushing down your pinkies is a rite of passage in North Carolina. Typically, Duke's mayo, tomatoes and salt are the only ingredients, but this healthy tomato sandwich recipe goes above and beyond with extra layers of veggies and herbs. Opt for yolks from pasteurized-in-the-shell eggs for the mayo if you like.
Chicken French Dip Sandwiches
In this healthy recipe makeover, chicken breast replaces sliced beef and we skip cheese for a healthier, but still delicious dunkable French dip sandwich. Serve with a mixed green salad or a vinegary slaw.
Chicken Cacciatore Hoagies
This easy chicken cacciatore, the Italian braised hunter's dish, gets a touch of Philly when you turn it into a sandwich and call it a hoagie. This is a chicken sandwich recipe to remember.
Collards & Portobello Grilled Cheese
Meaty portobello mushrooms and sautéed collards turn this easy grilled cheese recipe into a healthy meal. If you don't have Dijonnaise on hand, make your own by stirring 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard into 3 tablespoons mayonnaise.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
This healthy Buffalo chicken sandwich recipe takes the traditional accompaniments to Buffalo chicken wings--carrots, celery and blue cheese dip--and turns them into a crunchy slaw to top the sandwich.
Vegetarian Pressed Italian Sandwich
Typically, pressed sandwiches are a celebration of many meats. Here, we've opted for grilled eggplant slices, artichokes and arugula to make a satisfying vegetarian version. Giardiniera, a type of Italian relish typically made from bell peppers, celery, carrots, cauliflower, olives, vinegar and spices, perks up the flavors of any sandwich. You can use convenient prepared giardiniera or homemade. Choose a hot or mild version, depending on your preference for heat.
Avocado, Tomato & Chicken Sandwich
In this healthy chicken sandwich recipe, the avocado is mashed to create a healthy creamy spread.
Flank Steak Gyros with Quick Pickles
Typically gyro meat cooks on a rotisserie for hours. For this fast and healthy gyro recipe, flank steak is brushed with seasoned oil and broiled. Not a pickling pro? No problem. You can get all the flavor and crunch in a fraction of the time by marinating thinly sliced vegetables in a hot vinegar mixture for a few minutes. Try them on burgers and other sandwiches too. Look for tzatziki--Greek cucumber-yogurt sauce--near other prepared refrigerated dips like hummus and salsa.
Crab Roll
This healthier take on a lobster roll uses crab because it's usually easier (and less expensive) to buy. But by all means use lobster if you prefer. Serve with coleslaw and an ice-cold beer.