Our 25 Best Low-Calorie Potato Recipes to Make as a Side Dish

These low-calorie potato recipes are the kind of side dishes that will have you scraping the plate. From fluffy, creamy mashed Russets to crispy, cozy roasted Yukon Golds, these sides have something to offer any meal. Recipes like our Slow-Cooker Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Hasselback Potatoes with Cheese are bursting with flavor, and each dish has just 200 calories or less per serving.