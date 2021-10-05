16 Diabetes-Friendly Casseroles You'll Want to Make Forever
These comforting, satisfying casserole recipes deserve to be on your table ASAP. Whether it's a cozy side dish or a protein-packed main, these casseroles are irresistible. Plus, each recipe focuses on complex carbs, like whole grains, and is lower in saturated fat and sodium—so you know these dishes are a perfect fit for any diabetes-friendly diet. Recipes like our Skillet Chicken Potpie and Apple, Bacon and Sweet Potato Mini Casseroles are healthy, tasty recipes you'll return to again and again.
Skillet Chicken Potpie
A store-bought pie crust, frozen veggies and precooked chicken simplify the prep for this easy potpie. This healthy dinner recipe is comfort food at its best.
Tamari-Ginger Meatball & Eggplant Casserole
Eggplant soaks up the flavors of ginger, garlic and tamari in this Asian-inspired casserole recipe. A hot pepper in the topping adds a bit of heat, but opt for sweet if you prefer.
Eggplant Tortilla Casserole
This layered casserole is inspired by classic cheese enchiladas, minus the fuss of rolling and stuffing individual tortillas. You'd never guess that within this comforting Tex-Mex casserole hides a layer of thinly sliced eggplant. The thin slices become tender when roasted and add a subtle savory note.
Apple, Bacon and Sweet Potato Mini Casseroles
These sweet and savory mini casseroles are ready in just an hour. Refrigerate or freeze the leftovers to enjoy later.
Chicken-Spaghetti Squash Bake
In this version of a chicken-and-broccoli casserole, spaghetti squash takes on a creamy texture when baked with cream of mushroom soup.
Green Chile Chicken Tortilla Casserole
Prepare this dish the night ahead of time so all you have to do is pop it in the oven for an easy and delicious dinner.
Ham and Broccoli Breakfast Casserole
Prepare this easy ham and broccoli casserole the evening before, and in the morning just pop it in the oven for a delicious breakfast.
Chicken-Noodle Casserole
Flavorful Chicken-Noodle Casserole comes to life with this diabetic-friendly recipe. Select light sour cream to lower fat and calorie content.
Garlic Cashew Chicken Casserole
Combine brown rice, cashews, chow-mein noodles and vegetables galore with chicken in this delicious casserole.
Fresh Green Bean Casserole
A slimmed-down white sauce makes this creamy green bean casserole side dish recipe low fat.
Smoked Turkey, Kale & Rice Bake
This hearty one-skillet dinner is loaded with celery, kale, tomatoes and quick-cooking brown rice. It's easy to make the recipe vegetarian by substituting smoked tofu for the turkey.
Slow-Cooker Sweet Potato Casserole with Marshmallows
The genius hack in this recipe: topping sweet potatoes with marshmallows while they're still piping hot from the slow cooker yields a baked marshmallow topping that's typical with baked sweet potato casseroles.
Chicken & Mushroom Shepherd's Pie
The creamy chicken filling is spiked with sherry and the potatoes are mashed with olive oil in this healthy shepherd's pie recipe. To make individual pies, use six 10-ounce ramekins. Serve with a green salad with balsamic vinaigrette and crusty bread.
Baked Cavatelli Casserole
This easy to make, comforting dish will keep you warm on a cold day.
Shrimp and Cauliflower Bake
This quick and easy seafood casserole gets bright flavor from fresh dill and feta cheese.
Mediterranean Baked Penne
This Italian-inspired take on an American casserole is about as tasty as a one-dish meal can get.