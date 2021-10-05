16 Diabetes-Friendly Casseroles You'll Want to Make Forever

These comforting, satisfying casserole recipes deserve to be on your table ASAP. Whether it's a cozy side dish or a protein-packed main, these casseroles are irresistible. Plus, each recipe focuses on complex carbs, like whole grains, and is lower in saturated fat and sodium—so you know these dishes are a perfect fit for any diabetes-friendly diet. Recipes like our Skillet Chicken Potpie and Apple, Bacon and Sweet Potato Mini Casseroles are healthy, tasty recipes you'll return to again and again.