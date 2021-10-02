23 Fall Breakfasts to Make This Weekend
Breakfast is often touted as the most important meal of the day—and these recipes will make sure it's the most delicious, too. From sweet treats like pancakes and waffles to savory quiches and casseroles, these breakfasts pack in the fall flavor with ingredients like pumpkin, apple and sweet potato. Recipes like our Apple Ricotta Pancakes and Baked Eggs in Tomato Sauce with Kale are tasty meals that will start your day on a healthy note.
Apple Ricotta Pancakes
These healthy apple pancakes puff to perfection thanks to the right combination of ingredients, including a mixture of double-acting baking powder and baking soda (using both ensures the batter will spread out evenly and rise well). Ricotta cheese makes pancakes moister than using milk alone, and it packs nearly four times more protein than whole milk. Walnut oil is full of healthy fats and has a rich, nutty flavor, and white whole-wheat flour packs in more fiber than all-purpose flour. A bit of buttermilk adds a nice tang to these flapjacks. All in all, it adds up to a healthy breakfast that's sure to impress.
Baked Eggs in Tomato Sauce with Kale
You can make these three-ingredient tomato-simmered eggs with things you probably already have on hand in your freezer and pantry. To make these baked eggs more like eggs in purgatory, look for a spicy tomato sauce and don't forget some whole-wheat bread for dipping.
Easy Pumpkin Spice Bagels
Give easy two-ingredient dough bagels a fall-flavor makeover with this genius hack. We've replaced half the Greek yogurt in our traditional two-ingredient dough with pumpkin puree and added in a little pumpkin spice. Five ingredients are all you need for this special, yet healthy, breakfast treat.
Spinach & Mushroom Quiche
This healthy vegetarian quiche recipe is as simple as it gets. It's a quiche without the fussy crust! It's filled with sweet wild mushrooms and savory Gruyère cheese. Enjoy it for breakfast or brunch, or serve it with a light salad for lunch.
Easy Apple Pancakes
Kids and adults will love these easy apple pancakes. The apples lend nice texture and blend well with the spices, while whole-wheat flour gives this healthy breakfast a boost of fiber. Serve with maple syrup or more fresh apples on the side.
Gingerbread Waffles with Caramelized Squash
Makini Howell's Plum empire in Seattle includes a fine-dining restaurant, salad-bar joint, dessert shop and food truck—to give people plenty of ways to try out plant-based eating. These aromatic waffles are a fall favorite at Plum Bistro.
Sweet Potato, Sausage & Apple Casserole
This sweet potato, sausage and apple casserole is perfect for brunch or dinner. The crunchy top of the toasted bread combines winningly with a custardy filling studded with apples, sweet potatoes and savory sausage.
Bacon & Kale Sheet-Pan Eggs
Our trick for making a big batch of eggs? Get out your sheet pan. With this simple recipe, you can easily meal-prep breakfast for the week. Serve them as is or in a sandwich. A sprinkling of za'atar—a Middle Eastern spice blend that's a mix of thyme, sumac, salt, sesame seeds and sometimes other herbs—adds big, bold flavor to these frittata-like squares.
Apple, Bacon and Sweet Potato Mini Casseroles
These sweet and savory mini casseroles are ready in just an hour. Refrigerate or freeze the leftovers to enjoy later.
Sweet Potato, Corn & Black Bean Hash
Quick and easy hashes are fabulous one-pot meals for those nights when getting dinner on the table fast is a priority.
Pumpkin Pancakes
This healthy whole-grain pumpkin pancake recipe produces fluffy cakes with a beautiful orange hue from pureed pumpkin and light crunch from toasted pecans. If you want to experiment with different types of whole grains, replace up to 1/2 cup of the whole-wheat flour with cornmeal, oats and/or buckwheat flour. Or add extra fiber and omega-3s by adding up to 3 tablespoons of ground flaxseed or chia seeds.
Mini Quiches with Sweet Potato Crust
Shredded sweet potato hash browns make up the healthy crust of these gluten-free muffin-tin quiches. This grab-and-go breakfast is super-easy to prep ahead and keep stashed in the fridge or freezer. Serve them for brunch or eat them on busy weekdays.
Kale & Roasted Sweet Potato Hash
This one-pan hash makes an easy fall dinner or a simple dish for a healthy brunch. You can even poach the eggs ahead of time--slip them into steaming-hot water to rewarm them just before serving.
Spiced Waffles with Pumpkin Cream
Stir up these spiced waffles with pumpkin cream for a special breakfast treat. Top with toasted hazelnuts for a finishing touch.
Apple-Cinnamon Oatmeal
In this apple-cinnamon oatmeal recipe, we use the fruit in two forms, shredded and chopped, to maximize flavor and texture. Enjoy a bowl of this oatmeal and you'll start your day right with whole grains and a serving of fruit.
Apple, Bacon & Butternut Squash Quiche
Sweet apples and butternut squash team up with savory bacon in this easy quiche recipe that's perfect for brunch or dinner with a green salad on the side.
Tomato & Feta Quiche with Spaghetti Squash Crust
You've used spaghetti squash in place of pasta, but have you used it for a low-carb quiche crust? Shredded roasted spaghetti squash turns into a perfectly crispy quiche crust in this healthy Mediterranean-inspired brunch recipe.
Pumpkin-Ricotta Pancakes
These fluffy pumpkin pancakes are topped with a honey, mint, and orange mixture.
Apple Dutch Baby Pancake
This one-pan puffy oven-baked pancake recipe will wow brunch guests. Make it your own by swapping out the apple for pear slices, or switch up the spices and try cardamom or ginger in place of the cinnamon.
Avocado & Kale Omelet
Make this kale and avocado omelet for a satiating, high-protein breakfast. Fiber-rich kale will keep hunger at bay for longer in this healthy omelet recipe.
Smoked Sausage & Kale Quiche with Broccoli Crust
Riced broccoli makes a crispy, low-carb crust for this healthy quiche recipe. Smoked sausage adds tons of flavor to the egg filling and kale gives you even more veggie servings in this crowd-pleasing brunch dish.
Baked Spinach, Feta & Egg-Stuffed Peppers
Bake eggs directly in a pepper for a gorgeous breakfast dish that all will enjoy. Use any colored bell pepper, just be sure to remove the seeds.
Mushroom Omelet
For a quick breakfast, learn how to make this mushroom omelet. Sautéing the mushrooms with garlic adds a punch of flavor in this healthy breakfast recipe.