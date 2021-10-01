16 Diabetes-Friendly Skillet Dinners You'll Want to Make ASAP

Whether you prefer stainless steel or cast iron, these dinners will put your skillet to delicious use. From cozy casseroles and frittatas to flavorful chicken dinners, there's a healthy meal to please everyone. Plus, each of these recipes focuses on complex carbs, like whole grains, and sticks to heart-healthy levels of saturated fat and sodium, so these skillet dinners fit easily into a diabetes-friendly eating pattern. Recipes like our Skillet Lemon Chicken & Potatoes with Kale and Skillet Broccoli-Cheddar Mac & Cheese are surefire ways to spice up your dinner routine.