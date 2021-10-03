19 Cozy Meatloaf Recipes You'll Want to Make Forever
Is there any dish that says comfort food more than meatloaf? These healthy takes on the main dish make it easier than ever to add cozy, nutritious protein to your dinner routine. Whether you want a classic slice with ketchup or a fresh twist on the old standard, we have a recipe for you. Recipes like our Pressure-Cooker Meatloaf & Potatoes and Lasagna-Stuffed Meatloaf will have you coming back for more.
Basic Meatloaf
While meatloaf purists focus on the meat, we like to look at meatloaf as a way to pack extra veggies and whole grains into a meal, as we do in this healthy, classic meatloaf recipe.
Spicy Meatloaf with Collards
Plenty of dark leafy greens deliver the moisture needed to balance lean ground pork and beef in this spicy meatloaf recipe. Serve any leftovers with extra ketchup as meatloaf sandwiches.
Lasagna-Stuffed Meatloaf
Here we have all the delicious components of a meat lasagna, but in a totally new format. Instead of a meat sauce, we make a meatloaf and fill the center with a mini lasagna. We keep it healthy by sneaking in some veggie servings with spinach and making a homemade sauce that's delicious, beautiful and has way less sodium than store-bought versions.
Pressure-Cooker Meatloaf & Potatoes
Meatloaf and potatoes cook together in your multicooker, such as the Instant Pot, in this weeknight-ready recipe. Cooking meatloaf in your pressure cooker keeps it nice and moist and, once assembled, the whole meal is cooked in just 20 minutes!
Meat Loaf with Sour Cream-Mushroom Sauce
This made-over classic boasts whole-grains and plenty of veggies for a really satisfying comfort-food dinner.
Mini Meatloaves with Green Beans & Potatoes
This healthy meatloaf recipe and side dishes are all made in the oven on two sheet pans so that everything's ready for the dinner table at the same time. The potatoes go into the oven first to start roasting while the mini meatloaves and green beans are prepped and added to the oven partway through.
Turkey & Vegetable Meatloaf
This healthy meatloaf recipe uses ground turkey--which has a higher percentage of healthy unsaturated fat compared to ground beef--and it's loaded with colorful vegetables. You'll also love this recipe because it makes two loaves. That means you can eat one the night you bake it and save the other for the next day to enjoy as sandwiches (hot or cold, your choice) or set atop a salad of vinaigrette-dressed mixed greens (your own homey version of a country pâté).
Hoisin-Ginger Meatloaf
Scallions, hoisin sauce and ginger give this pork-and-turkey meatloaf great flavor and plenty of vegetables boost the fiber and nutrients. We love the texture of brown rice as a filler in this healthy Asian-flavored meatloaf recipe, but feel free to swap fresh whole-wheat breadcrumbs for the rice.
Smoky Meatloaf
In this lightened-up meatloaf, healthy low-calorie shredded zucchini keeps very lean beef moist but doesn't take away from the meat itself. The flavor gets a boost from a touch of smoked paprika, Worcestershire and a sweet ketchup glaze. We've also included a variation with Italian flavors.
Bacon Cheeseburger Meatloaf
Do you like bacon cheeseburgers? Try this healthy meatloaf recipe packed with bacon and Cheddar cheese. It has all the flavor of a bacon cheeseburger with none of the guilt.
Blue Ribbon Meatloaf
In revisiting this classic, we put the meat back in the "loaf" by using ultra-lean ground beef and turkey. With fresh whole-wheat breadcrumbs and beer-simmered sweet onions, you'll never notice the missing fat.
Mini Meatloaves
Traditional meatloaf is made with ground beef, pork and veal; here we replace the veal with ground turkey for a tender, flavorful and leaner version of the classic. Baking individual portions in muffin tins speeds cooking, standardizes serving size and produces a moist, delicious main dish.
Classic Diner Meat Loaf
Here's a traditional recipe for a family favorite. Buy the leanest ground beef you can find for this home-style meat loaf.
Cheddar-Stuffed Mini Meatloaves with Chipotle Glaze
Individual meatloaves not only take the guesswork out of portion size, they cook quicker than a large loaf. Look for ground chipotle in the spice section of the market--it gives the glaze a hit of smoke and spice. Serve with roasted broccoli and brown rice tossed with cilantro.
Taco Meat Loaf
This recipe takes your grandmother's 1950's meat loaf and brings it into the modern era! It's made with ground turkey, peppers, green onions, reduced-sodium taco seasoning and jalapeño pepper. Taco sauce is baked right onto the top of the loaf.
Cranberry-Turkey Meatloaf
This healthy turkey meatloaf recipe is packed with cranberries, sage and celery--all the flavors of Thanksgiving dinner wrapped up into one delicious turkey meatloaf.
Black Rice Curried Meatloaf
Meatloaf need not be boring or dry. This version is moist with cooked rice and plenty of vegetables. Curry powder gives extra flavor to the meatloaf and mango chutney spread on top stands in for the traditional ketchup topping.
Reuben Meatloaf
Inspired by the classic Reuben sandwich, this nontraditional, healthy Reuben meatloaf recipe includes sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, dill pickles and rye breadcrumbs.
Meatloaf
The addition of richly flavored dried mushrooms and the whole-grain goodness of bulgur increases the vitamins and minerals and decreases the saturated fat of this meatloaf. The loaf is free-form, rather than baked in a loaf pan, which means more delicious, browned crust. This recipe is large enough to feed a big group or, even better, have leftovers for a cold sandwich the next day.