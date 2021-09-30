15 Fall Dinners for Weight Loss You'll Want to Make Forever

These dinners will definitely help you get your fill of all the fall fruits and veggies we love—from winter squash and Brussels sprouts to apples and sweet potatoes. Plus, each recipe has fewer than 575 calories and more than 7 grams of fiber per serving, so you can stay on track with your weight loss goals and enjoy filling meals. Recipes like our Sweet Potato & Black Bean Chili and Butternut Squash Soup with Apple Grilled Cheese Sandwiches are cozy, nourishing and sure to leave you feeling satisfied.