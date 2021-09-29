16 Breakfast Casserole Recipes So Delicious, You'll Want to Eat Them for Dinner
These recipes transform some of our favorite breakfast ingredients—like eggs, bacon, cheese and lots of veggies—into hearty casseroles that can be enjoyed any time of the day. Whether you want a casserole version of a classic, like eggs benedict, or a simple strata, there's something delicious for you. Recipes like our Sweet Potato, Sausage and Goat Cheese Egg Casserole and Zucchini, Corn & Egg Casserole are so satisfying and tasty, you'll be making them on repeat.
Vegetarian Spring Egg Casserole
This easy egg casserole is filled with spring green vegetables and rustic whole-grain bread. It's perfect for a healthy vegetarian dinner or a springtime brunch. You can assemble it the night before and bake it in the morning when you're ready.
Sweet Potato, Sausage and Goat Cheese Egg Casserole
This hearty breakfast casserole is the perfect dish to prepare for your next brunch gathering. Two recipes combine into one by adding Roasted Sweet Potatoes to this casserole.
Zucchini, Corn & Egg Casserole
This healthy casserole is essentially a crustless quiche, brimming with fresh summer vegetables. Bake it up for an elegant summer brunch or a casual backyard barbecue.
Sheet-Pan Eggs with Spinach & Ham
Making a big batch of eggs has never been easier with this one-pan oven-baked eggs recipe. Whether you are making brunch for a crowd or just want to meal-prep healthy breakfasts for the week, you'll have 12 servings ready in just 45 minutes.
Bacon & Kale Sheet-Pan Eggs
Our trick for making a big batch of eggs? Get out your sheet pan. With this simple recipe, you can easily meal-prep breakfast for the week. Serve them as is or in a sandwich. A sprinkling of za'atar—a Middle Eastern spice blend that's a mix of thyme, sumac, salt, sesame seeds and sometimes other herbs—adds big, bold flavor to these frittata-like squares.
Sweet Potato, Sausage & Apple Casserole
This sweet potato, sausage and apple casserole is perfect for brunch or dinner. The crunchy top of the toasted bread combines winningly with a custardy filling studded with apples, sweet potatoes and savory sausage.
Smoked Salmon & Goat Cheese Sheet-Pan Eggs
Meal-prep breakfast for the week with these easy sheet-pan eggs, which can be served as is or in a sandwich. Smoky salmon, briny capers and creamy goat cheese load these frittata-like slices with flavor.
Broccoli, Ham & Cheese Sheet-Pan Eggs
This riff on broccoli, ham and cheese omelets adds all the same flavors to a big batch of easy-to-prep eggs, thanks to your sheet pan. With this simple recipe, you can easily meal-prep breakfast for the week. Serve them as is or in a sandwich.
Ham and Broccoli Breakfast Casserole
Prepare this easy ham and broccoli casserole the evening before, and in the morning just pop it in the oven for a delicious breakfast.
Christmas Breakfast Casserole
Enjoy this Mediterranean-inspired Christmas-morning casserole while you open presents. Breakfast casseroles are perfect for when you have a crowd to feed, and you can make the prep even quicker by tearing the bread into pieces the night before.
Eggs Benedict Casserole
An eggs benedict casserole is not only delicious, hearty and filling, but it also gives you the ingredients and taste you love from eggs Benedict in an easy, make-ahead form. We suggest making the sauce while your casserole cooks and serving the final product with some fresh fruit.
Baked Asparagus & Cheese Frittata
Perfect for a spring brunch or light supper, this Italian omelet is baked so it is easy to serve to a group.
Sweet Potato & Sausage Strata
A strata, especially this one that can be prepared the day before, is a brilliant idea for feeding a house full of guests. Hot Italian sausage balances the sweetness of the sweet potatoes and gives this healthy breakfast casserole a kick.
Smoky Cauliflower Sheet-Pan Eggs
Smoky tempeh, sometimes called fakin' bacon, adds meaty flavor to these frittata-like slices, which are great as is or in a breakfast sandwich.
Apple-Cheddar Ham and Egg Casserole
This casserole featuring eggs, cheese, ham, and fennel would also make a perfect breakfast for a special day.
Sweet Pepper Hash Brown Baked Eggs
This hash brown and egg dish with sweet green pepper rings is easy to create and perfect for brunch or breakfast.