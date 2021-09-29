16 Breakfast Casserole Recipes So Delicious, You'll Want to Eat Them for Dinner

These recipes transform some of our favorite breakfast ingredients—like eggs, bacon, cheese and lots of veggies—into hearty casseroles that can be enjoyed any time of the day. Whether you want a casserole version of a classic, like eggs benedict, or a simple strata, there's something delicious for you. Recipes like our Sweet Potato, Sausage and Goat Cheese Egg Casserole and Zucchini, Corn & Egg Casserole are so satisfying and tasty, you'll be making them on repeat.