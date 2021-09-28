7 New Soup Recipes We Can't Wait to Make

Leah Goggins
September 28, 2021
Credit: Photography / Kelsey Hansen, Styling / Greg Luna

Now that the cold weather is here, we're ready to go all in on these new soup recipes. From creamy, comforting bowls to brothy, veggie-packed dishes, these soups have something to offer any palate. Recipes like our Creamy Roasted Cauliflower Soup & Rainbow Minestrone are healthy ways to bring some coziness into the kitchen.

Start Slideshow

1 of 7

One-Pot Chicken & Cabbage Soup

Credit: Antonis Achilleos
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This simple, yet flavorful, chicken-cabbage soup is perfect for enjoying on a cold day. Sherry vinegar adds a touch of brightness and pairs well with the medley of vegetables. Serve with crusty bread.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 7

Rainbow Minestrone

Credit: Photography / Kelsey Hansen, Styling / Greg Luna
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Squash, kale and bell peppers add color and nutrients to this vibrant, veggie-packed take on classic minestrone. Serve with grated Parmesan or a dollop of pesto for even more flavor.

3 of 7

Pumpkin & Black Bean Soup

Credit: Fred Hardy
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This quick and easy vegan pumpkin black bean soup is filled with veggies. Convenient canned pumpkin, beans and coconut milk flavored with curry make it a hearty fall meal.

Advertisement

4 of 7

Creamy Wild Rice & Mushroom Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Mushrooms add earthiness and umami flavor in this creamy, one-pot soup recipe. This vegetarian soup will thicken as it sits, so be mindful that the consistency may change when you're done cooking.

5 of 7

Comforting Cabbage Soup with Ginger

Credit: Photography / Kelsey Hansen, Styling / Greg Luna
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

abbage turns tender and flavorful in this comforting soup. The aromatic broth is full of spices, including ginger and turmeric, making it perfect for enjoying on a cold day or keeping you hydrated if you're sick.

6 of 7

Creamy Roasted Cauliflower Soup

Credit: Antonis Achilleos
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This roasted cauliflower soup recipe is the perfect balance of texture and flavor. Lemon juice adds brightness while crushed red pepper adds a touch of heat. Toasted nuts bring a bit of crunch to this creamy soup.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 7

One-Pot Lentil & Vegetable Soup with Parmesan

Credit: Antonis Achilleos
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This lentil-vegetable soup is packed with kale and tomatoes for a filling, flavorful main dish. If you have it, the Parmesan cheese rind adds nuttiness and gives the broth some body.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Leah Goggins