27 Diabetes-Friendly Chicken Dinners You'll Want to Make Forever

These dependable chicken dinners are here to shake up your typical routine. Whether you want a cozy bowl of hearty soup or a plate of chicken and veggies that will please everyone at the table, we have tasty options for you. Plus, each recipe focuses on complex carbs, like whole grains, and is lower in saturated fat and sodium for a diabetes-friendly, heart-healthy meal. Recipes like our Creamy White Chili with Cream Cheese and Maple-Roasted Chicken Thighs with Sweet Potato Wedges and Brussels Sprouts are delicious, satisfying dinners for any night of the week.