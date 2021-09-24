16 BBQ Sandwiches You'll Want to Make This Weekend
You're going to love these saucy BBQ sandwiches. These flavorful recipes are perfect for serving up on a breezy game day or a busy weeknight. Whether you're in the mood for a classic, like a serving of smoky brisket, or something plant-based, like vegan pulled mushroom, there's something you'll enjoy. Recipes like our Pulled Pork Tenderloin with Vidalia Onion BBQ Sauce and Seitan BBQ Sandwiches are sure to be crowd pleasers at your table.
Seitan BBQ Sandwiches
Enjoy classic BBQ flavor with filling vegan seitan, or wheat meat. The sliced seitan needs time in a hot pan to turn brown and crispy; let it sear before coating it with the tangy ketchup mixture for the best texture. A side of sweet potato chips makes the perfect pairing for a fast weeknight meal.
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Toss leftover cooked chicken with barbecue sauce and crunchy carrots for a quick and healthy lunch.
Vegan Pulled Mushroom BBQ Sandwiches
This vegan sandwich has great barbecue flavor (without the meat!) thanks to earthy mushrooms that soak up the sweet and tangy barbecue sauce. Serve with coleslaw dressed with vegan mayonnaise to complete the meal.
Five-Spice Pulled Pork Sandwiches
These pulled pork sandwiches are designed to travel to a tailgate or picnic. Plan ahead to prep the pulled pork in the slow cooker a day ahead. Tote the pork in an aluminum pan and reheat it on a portable grill.
Pulled Pork Tenderloin with Vidalia Onion BBQ Sauce
Use your slow cooker to transform lean pork tenderloin into moist and tender meat ready for shredding in this healthy BBQ recipe. Serve the pulled pork as part of a BBQ platter with pickles and cornbread or pile it on a soft bun to make a delightfully messy sandwich.
Pulled Pork with Carolina-Style BBQ Sauce
Try this pulled pork as a baked potato topping: the vinegar-based sauce brightens up the earthy potatoes.
Pulled Pork with Peppered Vinegar Sauce
To keep sodium in check we've left salt out of the rub in this healthy pulled pork recipe. The vinegary sauce infuses salty goodness throughout the pulled pork rather than just on the surface of the meat. If you have both a charcoal and a gas grill, choose charcoal as it will produce a more authentic smoke flavor. The pork is served here North Carolina–style: with peppered vinegar sauce and slaw.
Slow-Cooker Soy-Glazed Pork in Lettuce Cups
The bright flavors in these slow-cooker pork lettuce cups are a creative spin on weeknight dinner. Pickled carrots and radishes lend tartness to the dish while the orange peels and cinnamon add citrus and spice. You can make the pickled vegetables up to 5 days ahead.
Pulled Pork with Caramelized Onions
Traditional pulled pork is barbecued, which gives it a smoky flavor. But the slow cooker happens to be the absolute easiest way to cook pulled pork--and you can get a hint of smoke by adding chipotle chile. Serve the pulled pork with potato salad, collard greens and grits. Or make it into a sandwich and serve it on a bun with coleslaw.
Smoky Slow-Cooker BBQ Brisket Sandwiches
Making brisket in the slow cooker ensures it is tender, delicious, and full of flavor. Serve this BBQ Brisket on hamburger buns for a tasty and satisfying meal.
Pulled Pork
The trick to making pulled pork healthy is to trim the meat well and then skim any extra fat off the sauce after cooking. Serve on a soft whole-grain bun with crisp, cool coleslaw.
Cuban Pulled Pork Sandwich
Traditionally called Lechon Asado, this slow-cooker favorite is packed with Cuban spices for a blast of flavor in every bite.
Slow-Cooker Pulled Pork
This slow-cooker pulled pork recipe is perfect for meal-prep weekends. Freeze all of it for future meals (like our Shredded Pork & Green Chili Roll-Ups; see associated recipe) or serve it right away in a toasted pork sandwich.
BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich with Coleslaw
This eastern North Carolina-style chicken barbecue recipe is vinegar-based, a far cry from the sweet tomato-heavy sauces from the western part of the state. Double the recipe to make a big batch, perfect for game-day parties and potlucks.
BBQ Tofu Sandwich
Though vegetarian BBQ may be an oxymoron, once you take a bite of this delicious tofu sandwich topped with coleslaw and dill pickles you won't mind the contradiction. Serve with: Baked beans and corn on the cob.
Slow-Cooker Red Curry Pulled-Pork Sandwiches
Thai flavors--curry paste, fish sauce, lime and coconut milk--and a cabbage and cilantro slaw update this healthy slow-cooker pulled-pork sandwich recipe. A smaller slow cooker (such as a 4-quart model) is ideal for this healthy crock pot pulled-pork recipe. Look for red curry paste in jars in the Asian section of the supermarket.