14 Skillet Dinners for Two You'll Want to Make ASAP
These delicious dinners make it easier than ever to enjoy a satisfying meal. Whether you plan to enjoy these tasty dinners as a pair or have dinner for one and reheat leftovers the next day, they're sure to impress. Recipes like our Skillet Green Chile-Chicken Enchilada Casserole and Chicken Cutlets with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce for Two are flavorful, healthy meals you'll love.
Chicken Cutlets with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce for Two
Sun-dried tomatoes are used twice in this healthy dinner recipe: the oil from the jar is used to cook the chicken while the tomatoes are added to the cream sauce for a rich, flavorful dish. This recipe was adapted from our popular Chicken Cutlets with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce to serve two instead of four.
Chicken & Spinach Skillet Pasta with Lemon & Parmesan for Two
In this easy weeknight dinner, we combine lean chicken breast and sautéed spinach for a flavorful meal that is simple and quick. This recipe was adapted from our popular Chicken & Spinach Skillet Pasta with Lemon & Parmesan to serve two instead of four.
Chicken Enchilada Skillet Casserole for Two
This take on cheesy chicken enchiladas skips the need to stuff and roll corn tortillas. Instead, we scatter tortilla strips throughout the filling and bake it, so you'll still get the same flavors and textures, but in record time. This recipe was adapted from our popular Chicken Enchilada Skillet Casserole to serve two instead of six.
Skillet Caprese Chicken Casserole for Two
All the flavors of a caprese salad—mozzarella, tomatoes and basil—are featured in this one-skillet dinner. The addition of chicken and pasta adds depth and heartiness to this tasty meal. This recipe was adapted from our popular Skillet Caprese Chicken Casserole to serve two instead of six.
Creamy Lemon Pasta with Shrimp for Two
This healthy dinner recipe comes together in record time thanks to quick-cooking shrimp. Lemon juice brightens the sauce while yogurt adds creaminess. This recipe was adapted from our popular Creamy Lemon Pasta with Shrimp to serve two instead of four.
Skillet Green Chile-Chicken Enchilada Casserole
This 45-minute enchilada recipe is bursting with chicken, tomatoes, tomatillos, chile peppers, and cheese, and because it's a one-skillet casserole, cleanup is a breeze.
Quick Chicken Parmesan for Two
Ooey-gooey cheese, crispy breadcrumbs and plenty of sauce are the hallmarks of any good chicken Parmesan recipe, and this one-skillet version of chicken parm for two is no exception. We made this recipe easier by skipping the breading on the chicken and loading the top of the dish with cheese and breadcrumbs. Serve it with whole-wheat pasta to soak up the extra sauce.
Garlic Chicken for Two
The whole cloves of garlic turn mild and buttery when they're simmered with chicken in a simple white wine-mustard sauce in this garlic chicken recipe for two. Serve with mashed potatoes and green beans.
Sweet Potato, Corn & Black Bean Hash
Quick and easy hashes are fabulous one-pot meals for those nights when getting dinner on the table fast is a priority.
Black Bean Fajita Skillet
You can often find presliced and ready-to-cook fresh vegetables in your grocer's produce section. Use these to your advantage to cut down on dinnertime prep. Here, presliced fajita vegetables are sautéed with canned black beans and Southwest seasoning for a quick and easy Tex Mex-inspired meal. Plus, this recipe requires just three ingredients, not including basics like salt, pepper and oil. You can easily take your bowl up a notch by adding some cheese, sour cream or another tasty topping.
Skillet Chicken Breast & Broccoli with Mustard-Rosemary Pan Sauce
The one-two punch of searing and roasting results in this perfectly browned, moist, and tender skillet chicken recipe.
Spring Green Frittata
Frittatas are a versatile dish that can be served at breakfast, lunch or dinner. This easy frittata, featuring green spring vegetables accented by chopped tomatoes and parmesan cheese, can be on your plate in just 25 minutes.
Super Simple Sausage Skillet
Hearty, yet healthy, describes this easy-to-fix dish that's reminiscent of restaurant-style breakfast specialties.
Salmon with Pepita-Lime Butter for Two
Lime juice, chili powder and pepitas give this salmon Mexican flair. Serve with wild rice and steamed vegetables.