31 Vegetarian Breakfasts Ready in 10 Minutes

Leah Goggins
September 22, 2021
Credit: Ted Cavanaugh

These vegetarian breakfast recipes run the gamut from savory sandwiches to sweet smoothies, so you're sure to find a tasty morning fix that works for you. These breakfasts are quick and satisfying, making them perfect for busy mornings. Recipes like our Salsa Egg Skillet and Spinach, Peanut Butter & Banana Smoothie are healthy, filling dishes that will help you power through the day.

Peanut Butter-Banana English Muffin

Peanut butter and banana are the original power couple. Top a simple toasted English muffin with the duo, then sprinkle everything with a hit of ground cinnamon for a healthy breakfast of champions.

Goat Cheese, Blackberry and Almond Topped Toast

Drizzled with honey, this goat cheese and berry toast is so delicious!

Avocado-Egg Toast

Try it once and we think you'll agree: Topping avocado toast with an egg is a near-perfect breakfast.

Spinach, Peanut Butter & Banana Smoothie

Credit: Ted & Chelsea Cavanaugh
Peanut butter and banana is a classic combo that's even more delicious with the addition of tangy probiotic-rich kefir. Plus, this peanut butter banana smoothie helps you up your veggie servings for the day with a bit of mild-flavored spinach mixed in.

Egg Tartine

Bruschetta meets avocado toast in this simple breakfast upgrade.

Cashew Butter & Clementine Toast

Credit: Ted & Chelsea Cavanaugh
This three-ingredient toast uses a fresh clementine and cashew butter for a twist on the classic PB & J. Enjoy this toast for a quick breakfast or snack.

Salsa Egg Skillet

Credit: Ted Cavanaugh
Poach your egg right in flavorful tomatillo salsa to put a little kick in your breakfast. It's even better if you have some Roasted Tomatillo Salsa in the fridge.

Creamy Scrambled Eggs with Chives

The secret to getting these scrambled eggs creamy is whisking plain kefir into the uncooked eggs. Using the French method for soft curds, the beaten eggs are cooked slowly. For the best results, use a nonstick pan.

Breakfast Naan Pizza

Credit: Ted Cavanaugh
Give your morning eggs a tasty spin by building an easy individual pizza on a prepared naan.

Blueberry-Lemon Cottage Cheese Silver Dollar Pancakes

Cottage cheese adds calcium and protein to these unique blueberry-lemon flavored breakfast pancakes.

Pimiento Cheese & Egg Sandwich

Credit: Ted and Chelsea Cavanaugh
Pair pimiento cheese with spinach, eggs and hot sauce for a satisfying breakfast sandwich that's ready in just 10 minutes.

Pumpkin Pie Hot Cereal

This pumpkin-spiced hot oatmeal cereal is quick and easy and a great start to your day.

Hash Brown, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Credit: Ted and Chelsea Cavanaugh
This take on the classic breakfast sandwich swaps out the bread or bagel for crispy hash brown patties. It makes a great gluten-free option for breakfast on the go.

Mascarpone & Berries Toast

Creamy mascarpone is delightful when topped with mixed berries and mint for this bright-tasting, easy and healthy breakfast toast.

Sprouted-Grain Toast with Peanut Butter & Banana

Jelly is delicious, but nothing beats the natural sweetness of a nutritious banana. It's the perfect addition to creamy peanut butter and a crisp slice of fiber-rich toast.

Beets & Goat Cheese Toast

A little lemon zest perks up this healthy toast with beets and goat cheese.

Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie

Keeping ripe peeled bananas in your freezer means you're always just one step away from a healthy smoothie. Kefir, peanut butter and flaxmeal add protein, probiotics and healthy fats.

California-Style Breakfast Sandwich

Credit: Evan de Normandie
This fresh-tasting bagel breakfast sandwich comes together in minutes with just a few ingredients. Creamy avocado pairs with crunchy onions and sprouts for a filling, healthy breakfast with layers of flavor.

Waffle with Cream Cheese, Plums & Granola

Top a toasted frozen waffle with cream cheese, plums and granola for a healthy breakfast in a pinch. Loaded with protein, fiber and whole grains, this recipe will keep you full and satisfied all morning.

Ricotta-Berry Crepes

Make a big batch of these easy 3-ingredient crepes to stash in your freezer so you always have a healthy breakfast on hand. A dollop of ricotta adds protein to a store-bought crepe, while the berries give a burst of sweetness and a little fiber.

Carrot-Apple Smoothie

Credit: Fred Hardy
This carrot and apple smoothie is creamy and has a light tropical flavor thanks to coconut milk. It's naturally sweetened from the carrots and apple, and the combination of ginger and lemon juice adds just a bit of spice and helps balance the flavor. The turmeric, fresh or dried, gives the smoothie a vibrant bright orange color.

Southwestern Waffle

This open-faced egg sandwich has a bit of southwestern flair with avocado and fresh salsa. And while you'd normally expect it served on toast or an English muffin, we've switched things up by serving it on a whole-grain waffle.

Avocado Toast with Burrata

Burrata (cream-filled fresh mozzarella cheese) takes this avocado toast recipe to the next level for a decadent, yet weekday-friendly breakfast.

Avocado & Caper Flagel

Flagels, aka flat bagels, give you more surface area for healthy toppings, like heart-healthy avocados, for a satisfying breakfast or snack.

Feta, Egg & Olive Pita

Credit: Ted and Chelsea Cavanaugh
This flavorful sandwich comes together in a whole-grain pita to give you a quick protein- and fiber-packed breakfast that's easy to take on the go.

Fruit and Nut Yogurt

Greek yogurt has more protein than regular yogurt and will keep you satisfied longer. The sweet cranberries in the topping will balance the tangy zip of the yogurt.

Mango & Kale Smoothie

Credit: Casey Barber
The blend of kale, mango, banana and orange juice gives this healthy smoothie an extra-fresh and tropical flavor profile.

Waffle with Nut Butter, Banana & Chocolate Chips

Top a whole-grain freezer waffle with nut butter, banana slices and chocolate chips for a decadent-tasting and healthy breakfast or snack you can whip up when you're short on time. This high-protein, high-fiber breakfast may be ready before your coffee is finished brewing.

Pistachio & Peach Toast

This breakfast is great when you have leftover ricotta cheese--plus it comes together in just 5 minutes.

West Coast Avocado Toast

Hummus, sprouts and avocado top sprouted whole-wheat bread in this healthy vegan lunch idea. Look for sprouted bread in the freezer section of your grocery store.

Fast Omelet-Topped Rosemary Veggies

This quick and easy omelet is the perfect solution to breakfast or brunch. This low-calorie omelet packs a protein punch and offers a unique flavor combination guaranteed to help jump start the day.

By Leah Goggins