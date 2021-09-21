13 Low-Carb Instant Pot Recipes
These low-carb Instant Pot recipes are a surefire way to meet your nutritional goals and take advantage of one of your kitchen's most versatile tools. From flavorful chicken main dishes to sides and snacks that will totally level up your routine, these tasty recipes aim to please. Recipes like our Instant-Pot Mojo Pork and Instant-Pot Whole Chicken contain 15 grams of carbohydrates or fewer per serving, so you can cut back on carbs and enjoy a truly delicious dish.
Instant-Pot Mojo Pork
In Cuba, lechon asado (roast pork) is marinated in mojo, a citrus-herb sauce. In this Instant-Pot pork recipe, the pressure cooker infuses similar flavor into pork shoulder. No pressure cooker? Braise the meat in a large pot in a 300 degrees F oven for 4 to 5 hours.
Instant Pot Chicken Marsala
Enjoy classic chicken Marsala on a weeknight with this recipe that comes together fast thanks to the help of a multicooker, like the Instant Pot. Serve over cooked brown rice to sop up any of the extra sauce.
Instant Pot Brisket
Your Instant Pot is the perfect appliance to turn to if you want tender, juicy beef brisket done quickly. Here, we cut the brisket in half so it can fit inside the pot. After it's seared, it's cooked with plenty of onions that add body once blended into the flavorful, rich sauce. If you are making this brisket for Passover, look for products (like ketchup) that are labeled "Kosher for Passover."
Instant-Pot Whole Chicken
This basic Instant Pot whole chicken is moist and delicious. Plenty of garlic and fresh herbs flavor this healthy chicken recipe that can be enjoyed as a meal on its own or shredded and used in soups or as a topping for salad. In addition to the garlic and herb chicken, see Tips (below) for a lemon-garlic variation and a lemongrass and lime version of the basic recipe. Whichever version you choose, this pressure-cooker chicken requires just 15 minutes of active time.
Pressure-Cooker Hummus
Cooking chickpeas from scratch is the best way to make your own hummus, but it can take hours to soak and cook them yourself. Enter the pressure cooker. Even without an overnight soak, your beans can be done in less than an hour, making this the ultimate last-minute appetizer option.
Instant Pot Green Bean Casserole
Free up space in your oven and on the stovetop this Thanksgiving with the help of an electric pressure cooker, like the Instant Pot. Not only does it cook entirely in one pot, it cooks super-quick, perfect for a last-minute side dish.
Instant Pot Chicken Breast
Use this Instant Pot chicken breast recipe any time you need cooked chicken on hand. Cooking chicken breasts in your Instant Pot (or other multicooker) is an easy, hands-off way to enjoy chicken during the week for easy lunches and dinners. Slice chicken for a salad, or shred and use in your favorite chicken salad recipe. This recipe calls for the dried seasoning blend of your choice, so you can vary the basic recipe according to what you want to make. For example, use Italian seasonings to make chicken for a Mediterranean-style salad or choose to cook the chicken breast with chili powder for tacos, nachos or chicken chili.
4-Way Beef Roast
This versatile pressure-cooked beef roast can be eaten immediately or used to create beef tacos, barbecue beef sandwiches, or beef and noodles.
Pressure-Cooker Tomato Sauce
A multicooker is the perfect vessel for making homemade tomato sauce. You can sauté to develop flavor with the aromatic ingredients, then cook everything under pressure to infuse the tomatoes with garlic, onion, oregano and a splash of red wine. If the tomatoes are sweet on their own, you may not need the optional teaspoon of sugar. Taste before adding.
Instant Pot Potato Soup
Russet potatoes turn tender and soft in minutes in a pressure cooker, so you can make this comforting soup quickly on busy weeknights. Garnish with the classic potato soup fixings--bacon, scallions and melted Cheddar cheese.
Rosemary-Orange Pot Roast
Not quite your mother's pot roast... This version has the tender meat and robust gravy of childhood memories, but it is distinguished by a subtle accent of rosemary and orange zest and a creamy sauce made with whole-grain mustard. A puree of wintered-over root vegetables, such as celery root, rutabaga or parsnips, would make a perfect accompaniment for an early spring meal. For a leaner pot roast, choose bottom round or rump roast. Chuck roast is a bit more tender, but fattier.
Asian Turkey Steaks
Slices of lean turkey breast tenderloin are flavored with hoisin sauce, soy and ginger. This dinner recipe is cooked in a pressure cooker and ready in just 15 minutes.
Instant Pot Beef Bourguignon
Use your Instant Pot as a pressure cooker for this easy beef bourguignon recipe. If desired, serve this stew with whole-wheat egg noodles to soak up the delicious sauce.