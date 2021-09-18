13 Pumpkin & Chocolate Dessert Recipes to Make on Repeat This Fall
Nothing says it's fall quite like the sweet taste and smell of pumpkin in the kitchen. These desserts combine two of our favorite things—pumpkin and chocolate—for a healthy treat you'll absolutely love. Whether you prefer coffee and quick bread or milk and cookies, we have a dessert that will satisfy your sweet tooth. Recipes like our Chocolate-Swirled Pumpkin Loaf Bread and Pumpkin Chocolate Chunk Cookies are tasty ways to bring in the cooler weather.
Pumpkin Chocolate Chunk Cookies
Classic chocolate chip cookies get a fall update by mixing in pumpkin puree and pumpkin spice. Not only are these pumpkin cookies even more flavorful than regular chocolate chip cookies, they're also oh-so-soft and cakelike. Use chocolate chunks for big gooey bites of chocolate or opt for mini chocolate chips to ensure a bit of chocolate in each bite.
Chocolate Pumpkin Swirl Bread
Layers of pumpkin and chocolate batter swirl together to make this equally beautiful and delicious quick bread. A big bonus: you'll use a whole can of pumpkin, so no leftover bits to worry about when making this healthy pumpkin bread.
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffins
What could possibly make pumpkin muffins even better? Mini chocolate chips! Our healthy pumpkin chocolate chip muffins are made with white whole-wheat flour instead of all-purpose flour and are sweetened with just the right amount of brown sugar to make them sweet without being cloying.
Double-Chocolate Pumpkin Bread
Pumpkin bread gets a chocolatey makeover in this healthy recipe that has cocoa powder in the batter and is studded with even more chocolate in the form of melty chips. This easy quick bread is so tasty, it could pass as a dessert.
Vegan Pumpkin Muffins with Chocolate Chips
These vegan pumpkin muffins are studded with chocolate chips and can be enjoyed for breakfast, dessert or snack time. Be sure to buy unseasoned pumpkin puree, not pumpkin pie filling, to make these vegan muffins.
Pumpkin Cheesecake Swirl Brownies
For bigger hits of chocolate goodness, use chopped bittersweet chocolate in place of the chips. Hold on to the leftover pumpkin puree--it's yummy stirred into your morning oatmeal or yogurt.
Pumpkin-Chocolate Torte with Pumpkin Whipped Cream
If you're ready for a change from standard pumpkin pie, try this pumpkin torte recipe with a deep chocolate flavor. Pureed pumpkin helps make the dessert incredibly moist and dense. The topping is whipped cream with a touch of vanilla and sugar and a bit of pureed pumpkin folded in.
Chocolate-Swirled Pumpkin Loaf Bread
Chocolate and pumpkin flavors pair perfectly together in this diabetic-friendly loaf bread recipe.
lazed Chocolate-Pumpkin Bundt Cake
You don't have to have pumpkin pie to still enjoy pumpkin and spice in a Thanksgiving dessert. Pumpkin helps keep this cake tender and moist while, delicate spices add the classic Thanksgiving flavors.
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bread
Plenty of bittersweet chocolate chips and pumpkin pie spices make this pumpkin bread recipe extra special. But this moist bread requires just 15 minutes of active prep time, so it doesn't have to be just a special-occasion treat. Serve it warm with a cup of coffee or a glass of milk.
Vegan Pumpkin Cookies
The pumpkin puree in these delicious vegan pumpkin cookies gives them a great orange color and fall flavor and also acts as the "egg" to help bind everything together. Coconut oil takes the place of butter in these cookies and should be solid when you use it--if it's not, stick it in the fridge for a few hours until it firms up. When we were developing this recipe, tasters said they wouldn't have known the cookies were vegan if they hadn't been told. We call that a win!
Pumpkin-Chocolate Cream Cake
This healthy cake recipe is like a pumpkin-flavored version of Boston cream pie. Rather than the traditional round shape, we use a 9-by-13 pan to make a four-layer rectangular cake that looks fun and provides more layers of creamy goodness.
Ginger-Chocolate Crunch Pumpkin Pie
An easy gingersnap topping jazzes up this crustless pumpkin pie.