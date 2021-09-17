19 Cheesy Hot Dips for Snacking on During Game Day
Get ready to level up your snack game this weekend. These dips are so deliciously cheesy, friends and family will be grabbing a scoop between every play. Whether your game day group prefers a creamy spinach dip or a spicy skillet corn dip, there's a healthy, tasty choice for everyone. Recipes like our Slow-Cooker Buffalo Chicken Dip and Cheesy Jalapeño Corn Dip are flavorful crowd-pleasers that are sure to have everyone asking for the recipe.
Skillet Pull-Apart Bread with Spinach-Artichoke Dip
Make this creamy, cheesy dip with bread for dipping all in one pan for a simple, crowd-pleasing party appetizer. We use whole-wheat pizza dough for the easy pull-apart bread edge.
Cheesy Jalapeño Corn Dip
Creamy melted cheese brings sweet corn and spicy jalapeño together with a nice pop of brightness from lime juice and cilantro in this tasty dip inspired by Mexican elote and esquites. This creamy and satisfying dish can be served with tortilla chips and veggies for dipping.
Slow-Cooker Chicken Enchilada Dip
A quick fresh-made blender enchilada sauce makes all the difference in this slow-cooker recipe for Mexican cheese dip. Serve it straight from the crock pot, with tortilla chips, to keep it warm and gooey.
Slow-Cooker Buffalo Chicken Dip
This healthy copycat recipe for classic Buffalo dip cooks in your slow cooker for an easy, hands-off appetizer you can keep warm for the whole game, party or any casual gathering. Serve with carrot sticks, celery sticks and tortilla chips for dipping.
Baked Feta & Artichoke Dip
Feta cheese is baked with artichokes and sun-dried tomatoes in this easy dip perfect for entertaining. Serve with pita chips and crudités.
Vegan Queso
Blended cashews make for a creamy and dairy-free cheese dip. Serve with tortilla chips and veggies for an easy and healthy vegan appetizer.
Creamy Cauliflower-Jalapeño Popper Dip
Creamy, cheesy and tangy—this super-easy warm dip has everything you love about jalapeño poppers without the individual prep work. And it's better for you, thanks to the riced cauliflower stirred into every spoonful. Adjust the level of heat to your tastes with either mild or spicy pickled jalapeños. If you prefer smaller pieces of the hot pepper, feel free to chop the jalapeños.
Kale Artichoke Dip
A riff on traditional spinach artichoke dip, this creamy, cheesy dip recipe is made healthier by replacing some of the cream cheese with yogurt. Serve as an easy appetizer with tortilla chips and carrot sticks.
Buffalo Cauliflower Dip
Roasted cauliflower florets take the place of shredded chicken in this vegetarian riff on Buffalo chicken dip. This veggie version of the popular game-day appetizer boosts your vegetable intake in the most creamy, delicious way possible.
Chile Con Queso
Our healthier version of chile con queso will have ooey-gooey-cheese lovers celebrating. Now you can enjoy this Tex-Mex dip without all the fat and calories. We replaced some of the cheese with a low-fat white sauce and used sharp Cheddar plus a splash of beer to boost the flavor. Our version cuts the calories in half and reduces total fat and saturated fat by nearly 60 percent.
Hot Artichoke Dip
Our healthier version of the cocktail party favorite loads up on artichokes and plenty of Parmesan cheese, garlic and lemon zest for flavor. Who says healthier can't taste better?
Asiago Cheese Dip
Serve this cheese, tomato, and mushroom dip warm with freshly-toasted French bread slices for a wonderful party appetizer. The slow-cooker recipe makes enough for a crowd.
Butternut Squash Queso Fundido
This cheesy dip recipe is lightened up by subbing mashed butternut squash for some of the melted cheese. We also loaded it with chili-spiced caramelized onions. Serve this healthy makeover with tortilla chips or sliced jicama for dipping.
Roasted Red Pepper & Spinach Dip
This tasty slow-cooker dip comes together quickly thanks to frozen spinach and bottled roasted red peppers. Cheese lovers will enjoy four types of cheese--cream cheese, mozzarella, smoked mozzarella, and Parmesan--in this easy recipe that's perfect for your next party.
Creamy Cheese Fondue
Green apples, broccoli florets and veggie sticks are the perfect dippers for this decadent cheese fondue.
Slow-Cooker Spinach Artichoke Dip
This creamy, crowd-pleasing dip comes together with ease in your crock pot. Leave it in the slow cooker all party long to keep it warm for serving with perfect, melty cheese in every bite. Whole-wheat bread and raw veggie dippers allow you to dig in without the guilt.
Cheese Fondue with Fennel & Tomatoes
The alpine cheeses in this healthy cheese fondue recipe by Laura Werlin are known for melting smoothly, which is key in a fondue. Adding vegetables brings texture and bonus nutrition, while complementing the buttery nuttiness of each cheese. To serve 12, plan to offer 6 cups of cut-up vegetables for dipping, such as steamed broccoli and cauliflower florets or strips of raw fennel and red bell pepper.
Vegetable Chili Con Queso
A zesty party dip served warm combines three kinds of beans with colorful vegetables and plenty of cheese. Serve it with baked tortilla chips.
Roasted Corn Cheese Dip
Inspired by queso fundido--melted Mexican cheese dip--this corn and warm Cheddar cheese dip is great with toasted baguette.