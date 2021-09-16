I'm a Dietitian & These Are My Go-To Vegetarian Recipes

I am not a vegetarian, but I do try to eat plant-focused meals when I can. From breakfast to dinner, these recipes make eating meat-free flavorful and filling. Plus, they pack in ample veggies to help you boost your daily intake. From the versatile Shakshuka, which helps me clean out the fridge, to the potluck-friendly Kale & White Bean Potpie with Chive Biscuits, these are some of my favorite vegetarian recipes.