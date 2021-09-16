21 Pork Chop Recipes for a Flavorful Fall Dinner

Whether you bake them, sauté them or put them in the air fryer, pork chops never disappoint. You can trust these recipes to yield the juiciest, most tender pork chops every time, with a touch of fall flavors like apple, maple and sweet potato to make dinner even more delicious. Recipes like our Sautéed Pork Chops with Apples and Sheet-Pan Maple-Mustard Pork Chops & Carrots are healthy dinners that can be paired with whole grains or a side salad for a filling meal.