21 Pork Chop Recipes for a Flavorful Fall Dinner
Whether you bake them, sauté them or put them in the air fryer, pork chops never disappoint. You can trust these recipes to yield the juiciest, most tender pork chops every time, with a touch of fall flavors like apple, maple and sweet potato to make dinner even more delicious. Recipes like our Sautéed Pork Chops with Apples and Sheet-Pan Maple-Mustard Pork Chops & Carrots are healthy dinners that can be paired with whole grains or a side salad for a filling meal.
Sauteed Pork Chops with Apples
The Sugar and Spice Rub makes extra. So another time, use it to season pork tenderloin or lean burgers before broiling or grilling.
Skillet Pork Chops with Peas, Carrots & Pearl Onions
This superfast one-dish dinner is full of classic flavor and is such a crowd pleaser that you'll want to work it into your regular weeknight dinner rotation. We call for bone-in pork chops to maximize flavor, but boneless pork chops are a fine substitution. To round out this meal a little more, serve with rice or mashed potatoes.
Sheet-Pan Maple-Mustard Pork Chops & Carrots
You need just one pan for this satisfying weeknight dinner. A sweet and savory maple-mustard glaze livens up baked pork chops, while the carrots are jazzed up with flavor-boosting and anti-inflammatory garlic, ginger and turmeric. Rainbow carrots add colorful pizazz, but regular orange carrots are a just-as-tasty substitute. Pork dries out easily--using an instant-read thermometer ensures meat is cooked safely, but still moist.
Pork Chops with Creamy Mushroom Sauce
These seared pork chops are topped with a rich and creamy mushroom sauce that gets flavored with fresh herbs.
Garlic-Lime Pork with Farro & Spinach
In this easy main dish recipe, pork chops are paired with farro and spinach in a zesty peanut butter-lime sauce. This one-skillet meal will be on the table in under 30 minutes and requires minimal cleanup.
Cheesy Kale & Spinach Stuffed Pork Chops
With a flavor reminiscent of creamed spinach stuffed inside a tender, seasoned pork chop, this dinner is sure to please. To really make this recipe work best, look for center-cut pork chops with a thin rim of fat on the outside edge. Alternatively, if you'd rather not stuff the pork chop, you can just simply serve the cheesy spinach-and-kale mixture alongside the pork.
Souvlaki-Style Pork Chops with Celeriac-Apple Tzatziki
Traditional Greek souvlaki is marinated for hours, so to get similar flavor we season the pork chops with a bit more oregano after they're cooked to give them an extra-potent pop of flavor. Serve with a small Greek salad of lettuce, cucumber, olives, tomato and feta, if desired.
Pork Chops with Garlicky Broccoli
A little Parmesan in the pork chops' crunchy coating makes it extra-flavorful. The broccoli is simple yet special--try it alongside just about anything you're cooking, but it pairs perfectly with the pork here for a satisfying healthy dinner ready in just 30 minutes.
Pork Chops with Balsamic Sweet Onions
Balsamic onions and raisins add a burst of sweet and savory flavor to pan-seared pork chops. Round out this healthy dinner recipe with sweet potatoes and green beans.
Air-Fryer Pork Chops
These crispy breaded air-fryer pork chops don't require a lot of oil to create a deep-fried crispy crust. Serve them with your favorite dipping sauce or alongside roasted veggies. Want to double the recipe? Depending on the size of your air fryer, you may have to cook the pork chops in batches, but that's easy to do.
Healthy Oven-Fried Pork Chops
These whole-wheat panko breadcrumb-coated pork chops get just as crispy as fried chops, but they're healthier. Oven-frying saves you fat and calories while producing chops that are crispy on the outside, yet juicy inside. Serve with steamed broccoli and baked sweet potato for a satisfying weeknight dinner.
Puttanesca Pork Chops
This flavorful pork chop dinner recipe is proof that bold Neapolitan puttanesca sauce can liven up more than just spaghetti. Unlike brined olives like Kalamatas, oil-cured olives have a meatier bite because they're coated in salt then macerated in oil. Look for them on olive bars or with other Italian products. Serve with sautéed broccoli rabe and whole-wheat orzo.
Maple-Mustard Pork with Roasted Sweet Potatoes & Cauliflower
The combination of sweet maple syrup and tangy mustard makes a flavorful marinade for quick-cooking pork loin chops in this healthy dinner recipe. Serve with roasted sweet potatoes and cauliflower for an easy, tasty meal that's ready in under a half an hour (if you marinate the pork ahead of time).
Barbecued Pork Chops with Roasted Potatoes & Kale
Cooking the potatoes and kale in a foil packet in this healthy recipe gives you moist and tender results while using less oil. Choose a barbecue sauce that has the least amount of sodium and added sugars.
Cider-Sauced Pork Chops
The apple cider sauce in this slow-cooker pork chop recipe gets extra flavor from chipotle chile peppers. The sauce is absorbed by the butternut squash while cooking, and the end result is a meal the whole family will love.
Pork Chops with Red Cabbage and Pears
The sweet-and-sour cabbage pairs deliciously with braised chops and juicy pears in this German-inspired dish.
Seared Pork Chops with Apples and Onion
Seared pork chops topped with sautéed apples and onions are served over brown rice and sprinkled with thyme in this easy main dish recipe. Want something green with this meal? Pair it with steamed green beans or an arugula salad.
Pretzel-Crusted Pork Cutlets with Mustard Sauce
Pretzels are an unexpectedly delicious crunchy coating for baked pork chops. To crush the pretzels, place in a large sealable plastic bag and pound with the smooth side of a meat mallet or the bottom of a small skillet or pulse in a food processor until coarsely chopped.
Sautéed Pork Chops with Balsamic Grape Sauce
A fruity-tart sauce made with balsamic vinegar and red grapes is a perfect topping for sautéed pork chops in this simple 25-minute recipe.
Baked Honey-Dijon Pork Chops
Just a small amount of Honey-Dijon mustard will transform your pork chops into an amazing meal.
Mediterranean Pork Chops
These Mediterranean Pork Chops are seasoned with rosemary and ready in just 45-minutes.