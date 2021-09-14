13 Sandwiches That Use Up Leftover Turkey

These leftover turkey sandwich recipes are the perfect way to use up remnants from your Thanksgiving feast. Whether you use the turkey in a veggie-packed roll-up or a cheesy open-face sandwich, there's a delicious idea for you (and if you don't have leftover turkey on hand, deli turkey is a great substitution). Recipes like The Ultimate Turkey Avocado Sandwich and Cucumber Turkey Sub Sandwich are perfect ways to make sure none of your tasty Thanksgiving turkey goes to waste.