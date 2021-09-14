13 Sandwiches That Use Up Leftover Turkey
These leftover turkey sandwich recipes are the perfect way to use up remnants from your Thanksgiving feast. Whether you use the turkey in a veggie-packed roll-up or a cheesy open-face sandwich, there's a delicious idea for you (and if you don't have leftover turkey on hand, deli turkey is a great substitution). Recipes like The Ultimate Turkey Avocado Sandwich and Cucumber Turkey Sub Sandwich are perfect ways to make sure none of your tasty Thanksgiving turkey goes to waste.
Cucumber Turkey Sub Sandwich
When you're craving a sub but you don't want all the carbs, these turkey-and-cheese deli sandwiches on cucumber rolls are a healthy alternative. Hollow out a cucumber and fill it up with your favorite sandwich fillings for a crisp sub with less carbs and calories. Plus, you can easily pack these up for work, school or a picnic--no soggy bread!
The Ultimate Turkey Avocado Sandwich
This turkey-avocado sandwich is the perfect way to use up Thanksgiving leftovers. Packed with leftover turkey, bacon, cranberry sauce and more, this sandwich is sure to satisfy. If you really want to do this sandwich up, chef Hugh Acheson suggests searing a slice of stuffing or bread pudding until it's nice and crispy and putting it between the turkey and avocado.
Turkey & Cheddar Lettuce Wraps
Crispy green lettuce leaves hold the filling inside this low-carb turkey wrap. It's perfect for lunch or a quick, easy dinner on the go.
Turkey, Corn & Sun-Dried Tomato Wraps
Fresh corn kernels, tomatoes and lettuce fill these hearty turkey wraps. This wrap is great for picnics or when you need to have dinner on the run. Add some crumbled feta or shredded Cheddar for another layer of flavor. Serve with carrot sticks, sliced bell pepper or other crunchy vegetables plus your favorite creamy dressing.
Open-Face Turkey Reubens
In this healthier take on the Reuben--a Jewish deli staple--we save 400 mg of sodium by swapping in low-sodium turkey for beef and using low-sodium cheese. A quick slaw made with a lighter, homemade Russian dressing adds plenty of tang and crunch.
Turkey-Apple-Brie Sandwiches
Hollowed-out baguettes hold a satisfying combo of tart apples, creamy Brie and protein-rich, shredded turkey.
Kale Turkey Wraps
Using kale leaves instead of bread to wrap your filling makes this healthy turkey lunch recipe low-calorie. If you can't find lacinato, also known as Tuscan kale, try cabbage for your wrap.
Turkey-Cranberry Wrap
This wrap is quick-and-easy to prepare and is the perfect lunch solution for all of those Thanksgiving leftovers.
Chipotle Turkey & Swiss Sandwich
This better-for-you sandwich is made with whole wheat bread and reduced-fat mayonnaise and cheese, so you can feel great about your lunch choice.
Turkey Reuben
To make this Reuben sandwich healthier, this recipe uses turkey, reduced-calorie dressing and lightly dressed coleslaw. It makes a great lunch or dinner.
Turkey Apple Cheddar Sandwich
It only takes 5 minutes to make this healthy sandwich with whole-wheat bread and the classic combination of Cheddar cheese and apples that your kids will love.
Turkey Pastrami Sandwich
If you're taking this sandwich to go, line one piece of bread with the pastrami and the other with Swiss cheese and tuck the sauerkraut and apple in the middle to keep the bread from becoming soggy.
Cajun Turkey Sandwich
By adding Cajun seasoning to this traditional turkey sandwich, we've elevated it to the next level.