19 400-Calorie Soups You'll Want to Make This Fall
Make a cozy soup part of your meal with these healthy recipes. These soups highlight seasonal veggies, like sweet potatoes, butternut squash, cauliflower and more for a flavorful dish that will please everyone at the table. Recipes like our Cauliflower Soup and Cream of Turkey & Wild Rice Soup are delicious ways to celebrate the flavors of fall.
Cauliflower Soup
A healthy take on a loaded baked potato, this creamy cauliflower soup recipe has all the fixings of a loaded potato (bacon included) but for way fewer calories and carbs. Ready in a quick 20 minutes, this easy soup is great for busy weeknights or can be meal prepped ahead of time to take for lunch or frozen for a ready-made meal down the road. This recipe was originally made for one serving but can be easily adapted to serve more.
Curried Sweet Potato & Peanut Soup
In this flavorful soup recipe, sweet potatoes simmer in a quick coconut curry, resulting in a creamy, thick broth punctuated by notes of garlic and ginger. We love peanuts for their inexpensive price and versatile flavor. They're also a great source of protein--1 ounce has 7 grams.
Cream of Turkey & Wild Rice Soup
Got leftover cooked chicken or turkey? Cook up a pot of soup! This recipe is a healthier twist on a classic creamy turkey and wild rice soup that hails from Minnesota. Serve with a crisp romaine salad and whole-grain bread.
Instant Pot Butternut Squash Soup
Use your Instant Pot--or any other pressure cooker--to whip up this healthy butternut squash soup. Anjou pears add sweetness, while the soup gets creaminess and a wonderful flavor from light coconut milk, and a bright, fresh kick from ginger, cilantro and lime. Finishing the soup with whole-milk yogurt adds a nice richness, but you can skip it to keep the soup vegan. (Allow the soup to cool slightly before stirring in the yogurt so it doesn't curdle.) This soup would be equally delicious chilled.
Four-Bean & Pumpkin Chili
This healthy vegetarian chili has a fragrant touch of cinnamon for added flavor. Let diners top it with whatever suits their taste.
Roasted Cauliflower & Potato Curry Soup
In this healthy cauliflower soup recipe, roasting the cauliflower first adds depth and prevents the florets from turning to mush. A little tomato sauce and coconut milk give the broth a rich, silky texture. Serve with a dollop of sour cream or yogurt, if desired.
Slow-Cooker Curried Butternut Squash Soup
Skip the roasting in this butternut squash soup recipe and let your slow cooker do the work instead. Just load up all the ingredients into the crock pot, set it and forget it for an easy, healthy dinner or packable lunches.
Moroccan-Inspired Chicken & Sweet Potato Soup
This healthy chicken soup recipe gets bold Moroccan flavor from sweet potatoes, cumin, cinnamon, cayenne pepper and a touch of fiery harissa. To get a homemade stock flavor using store-bought broth, we simmer bone-in chicken breasts in the broth before adding the rest of the soup ingredients.
Roasted Butternut Squash Soup
Roasting butternut squash with herbs and garlic gives this healthy soup a more complex flavor. A bit of maple syrup adds sweetness, while a splash of apple-cider vinegar brightens up the flavors. This easy recipe requires just 15 minutes of active prep time, but you can cut down on that even more by buying precut squash. Serve with bread and a salad for a light supper, or as a starter for a holiday meal.
Spaghetti Squash Soup with Sausage
This easy soup is a great way to showcase the versatility of spaghetti squash. Sweet Italian sausage pairs well with the subtle sweetness of the squash. The broth that coats the thin strands of spaghetti squash is flavorful and light.
Southwestern Sweet Potato Stew
This hearty Southwestern-inspired stew may take a while in your slow cooker, but it's so worth it! Full of sweet potatoes, black beans, and hominy, it will satisfy your tastebuds and keep you full for hours.
Acorn Squash Soup
This pureed vegetable soup gets smooth and silky after a quick whirl in the blender. Mild-flavored acorn squash gets a Southwestern-inspired makeover in this flavorful soup that has a hint of spice from chipotle pepper--opt for more if you like the heat!
Wonton Soup with Shrimp, Mushrooms & Brussels Sprouts
Wontons for a weeknight dinner? They're faster to make than you might think--no frozen wontons required! We used wonton wrappers from the grocery store to cut down on prep time. For the filling, we added fall veggies--Brussels sprouts and umami-rich mushrooms--for a flavor and texture boost.
Beef Soup with Root Vegetables
Potatoes, turnips, and sweet potatoes add a touch of sweetness to traditional beef soup in this low-calorie recipe.
Coconut Curry Cup of Noodles with Spiralized Butternut Squash Noodles
This untraditional spin on Thai red curry features spiralized butternut squash noodles in a cup-of-noodles-style mason jar soup, but you could also use spiralized sweet potatoes or fresh egg noodles.
Curried Squash & Chicken Soup
Red Thai curry paste adds heat and depth of flavor to this simple soup. If you like, omit the chicken and spinach to make an even simpler first-course soup.
Honeynut Squash Soup
The natural sweetness of this vegetarian honeynut squash soup is amplified with honey and vegetable broth. Sage flavors the soup and sour cream brings in a little tang, balancing the earthy flavors.
Chicken Chili with Sweet Potatoes
Tons of spice, corn and bell pepper give this healthy one-pot chicken chili recipe Southwestern flair. Serve with your favorite hot sauce, tortilla chips and a cold beer.
Sweet Potato & Black Bean Chili for Two
This satisfying vegetarian chili for two is studded with black beans and sweet potatoes. Serve with some warmed corn tortillas and tossed salad with orange segments and avocado.