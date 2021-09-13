18 Healthy High Blood Pressure Dinners You'll Want to Make This Fall

Making changes to your diet can be a simple step towards lowering your high blood pressure. These recipes are heart-healthy, with lower levels of saturated fat and sodium per serving, and they contain more than 700 milligrams of potassium per serving, which can help balance out the sodium levels in your cells. Plus, they feature fall produce, like Brussels sprouts, sweet potatoes and pumpkin, for a cozy main you can look forward to this season. Recipes like our Maple-Roasted Chicken Thighs with Sweet Potato Wedges and Brussels Sprouts and Four-Bean & Pumpkin Chili are healthy, satisfying ways to end the day.