11 Apple Cocktails You'll Want to Make This Fall
Cheers to fall! These delicious cocktails highlight the tastiest fruit of fall: apple. Whether the drink is made with fresh apples, apple brandy or apple cider, you're in for a boozy beverage that aims to please. Recipes like our Hot Cider with Apple Brandy & Spices and Orchard 75 are perfect for sipping on during the cooler months.
Hot Cider with Apple Brandy & Spices
A natural, cloudy apple cider is delicious for this exotically spicy and aromatic winter warmer, but if you desire a sparkling-clear drink, apple juice can be substituted. Calvados, which is a French apple brandy, adds richness. If you wish to omit it, just add more cider or juice.
Spiced Hot Cider
For a nonalcoholic version, omit the applejack and schnapps and add 2 tablespoons cinnamon-flavored syrup, such as Torani brand.
Slow-Cooker Hot Cider with Brandy
Brew up a batch of warm apple cider with ease in this no-sugar-added drink recipe. The hot toddy stays warm and party-ready in your crock pot all night long.
Apple Brandy Old Fashioned
Here Jason Wilson, cocktail connoisseur and editor of The Best American Travel Writing book series, gives a classic Old Fashioned an autumn twist by using maple syrup in place of simple syrup and apple brandy instead of whiskey.
Orchard 75
This autumn cocktail from Jason Wilson, of the Everyday Drinking newsletter and podcast, features pommeau, a lower-in-alcohol spirit hailing from Normandy. It's made by adding unfermented apple juice to apple brandy for extra sweetness. You can use it in place of brandy or vermouth in cocktails.
Bourbon Caramel Apple Cocktail
Bourbon gets a fall makeover when combined with apple cider and sweet caramel sauce.
Crisp Apple-Ginger Cocktail
Enjoy the taste of fall in a cocktail with this crisp combo of apple cider and ginger ale spiked with vodka.
Big-Batch Hot Bourbon Cocktail with Maple & Apple Cider
Grab a mug and get all the flavors of fall—apple, maple and spices—in this warm mulled cider cocktail. And this version, with a hint of ginger liqueur for extra spice, is just as enjoyable whether you're sipping it around a bonfire or on your couch with a cozy blanket. It's like a New England autumn evening in drinkable form. If you'd like to make this alcohol-free for a family gathering and spike each glass individually, add 1 ounce (2 tablespoons) bourbon and 1/2 ounce (1 tablespoon) ginger liqueur to each cup of mulled cider.
Spiced Rum Apple Spritzer Pitcher Cocktail
Spiced rum adds a kick to this apple spritzer cocktail made with sweet apple cider. Club soda gives it its signature spritz—just be sure to add it just before serving to preserve the bubbles.
Apple Pie Mimosa
This three-ingredient mimosa combines bubbly Champagne with sweet apple cider. Cinnamon sticks add extra spice.
Plum & Cider Sangria
In this apple cider sangria recipe, we've skipped the added sugar and used hard apple cider, apple liqueur and tons of fresh fruit to create a delicious, yet healthy cocktail.