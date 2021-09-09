12 Easy Yogurt Barks for a Refreshing Treat
If you're looking for something sweet, yogurt bark is the perfect treat for dessert or snack time. Yogurt bark is quick to make, and can easily be customized with everyone's favorite toppings. Recipes like our Strawberry-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark and Peanut Butter-S'mores Yogurt Bark are simple, flavorful ways to satisfy your sugar cravings.
Strawberry-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark
Lightly sweetened Greek yogurt gets studded with fresh strawberries and chocolate chips then frozen so you can break it into chunks just like chocolate bark (but healthier!). This colorful snack or healthy dessert is perfect for kids and adults alike. Use full-fat yogurt to ensure the creamiest bark possible.
Peppermint-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark
This eye-catching frozen peppermint-chocolate bark was inspired by Williams Sonoma's Original Peppermint Bark—our loose interpretation of the treat is frozen and made with Greek yogurt, chocolate and crushed candy canes. For the creamiest bark, be sure to use full-fat yogurt, as fat-free yogurt can get icy when frozen. Serve this healthy dessert when you want all those festive holiday flavors in a lightened-up--and totally delicious--package. Just don't stuff your Christmas stockings with this bark because it melts quickly.
Strawberry-Pistachio Greek Yogurt Bark
Strawberries and pistachios top a thin layer of Greek yogurt for a colorful and tasty frozen treat. A sprinkle of chocolate cookie crumbs finishes this satisfying snack or dessert.
Peanut Butter-S'mores Greek Yogurt Bark
Make a mess-free version of s'mores by using the classic chocolate, marshmallow and graham crackers as a topping for frozen Greek yogurt. Add a swirl of peanut butter and you'll have a frozen snack or dessert that kids and adults will love.
Raspberry Coconut Yogurt Bark
Coconut is used in two ways in this easy frozen snack or dessert: as the yogurt base and as the topping. Additional toppings of raspberry jam and candy-coated chocolates combine for a sweet and colorful treat.
Banana-Cereal Frozen Yogurt Bark
A thin layer of yogurt gets topped with bananas and cereal to create the perfect midmorning snack or dessert. You can use any type of cereal you like to create this treat.
Raspberry-Pistachio Greek Yogurt Bark
Mix Greek yogurt with sweet jam and crunchy pistachios and freeze so you can break into chunks just like chocolate bark (but healthier!). This colorful snack or healthy dessert is perfect for kids and adults alike. Use full-fat yogurt to ensure the creamiest bark possible.
Raspberry-Lemon Greek Frozen Yogurt Bark
A thin layer of honey-sweetened Greek yogurt is topped with fresh raspberries and lemon zest and then frozen and broken into chunks for a colorful snack or healthy dessert that kids and adults will love.
Vegan Frozen Pineapple & Coconut Yogurt Bark
Coconut-milk yogurt is sweetened with maple syrup, spread into a thin layer and studded with fresh pineapple and coconut flakes. After freezing, break it into pieces to enjoy as a healthy vegan snack or dessert!
Raspberry-Chocolate Coconut Yogurt Bark
A thin layer of dairy-free coconut yogurt gets studded with raspberry jam and chocolate to create a frozen treat that will please kids and adults.
Orange-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark
Orange and chocolate combine to create a sweet, fruity frozen treat in this healthy yogurt bark recipe. Sliced almonds add a crunch that kids and adults will love.