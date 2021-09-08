I'm a Dietitian & These Are My Favorite Salad Recipes

Sometimes salads can get a bad rep for lacking a little luster. That is certainly not the case with these recipes. From hearty mains like our Cobb Salad with Herb-Rubbed Chicken to zesty sides like Cantaloupe & Cucumber Salad with Fresh Za'atar, these recipes have me coming back again and again. The Vidalia Onion & Cucumber Salad reminds me of summers at my grandparents' house and I make our Best Caesar Salad with Crispy Parmesan most often. Not to mention, each dish makes it easy to boost your vegetable intake for the day. Try some of these dietitian-approved salads that are at the top of my list.