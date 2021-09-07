17 Diabetes-Friendly Dinners You Can Make on a Sheet Pan
These simple sheet-pan recipes take all the fuss out of making a complete, satisfying dinner. Whether you prefer roasted salmon and veggies, some deliciously seasoned tacos or a light vegetarian meal, there's something tasty for you. Each of these dinners focuses on complex carbs, like whole grains, and is lower in saturated fat and sodium for a diabetes-friendly diet. Recipes like our Maple-Roasted Chicken Thighs with Sweet Potato Wedges and Brussels Sprouts and Sheet-Pan Salmon with Sweet Potatoes & Broccoli are satisfying, healthy dinners you'll love.
Maple-Roasted Chicken Thighs with Sweet Potato Wedges and Brussels Sprouts
This easy sheet-pan recipe brings together many fall favorites into a hearty dinner.
Sheet-Pan Salmon with Sweet Potatoes & Broccoli
The vibrant combo of cheese, cilantro, chili, and lime--inspired by Mexican street corn--makes this salmon sheet-pan dinner burst with flavor.
Roast Chicken & Sweet Potatoes
This sheet-pan dinner combines chicken thighs and sweet potatoes for a healthy dinner that cooks up fast in a very hot oven. Serve with a fall salad of mixed greens, sliced apples and blue cheese.
Carne Asada Tacos
These flank-steak soft tacos are so tasty and easy, they should be in everyone's repertoire. Plus they're made with fresh corn tortillas (not fried) and topped with a quick homemade salsa made with avocado, tomato, onion and a bright squeeze of lime.
Sheet-Pan Pork & Cherry Tomatoes
Rutabaga is a root vegetable that tastes like cabbage and turnips had a baby. Start roasting it in the oven first while you prep the tomatoes and pork. As the tomatoes cook, they burst and create a delicious sauce to mix with the balsamic vinegar at the end.
Spicy Jerk Shrimp
Here's a shrimp sheet pan supper that's roasted and caramelized to perfection! The pineapple in this recipe makes a sweet sauce that balances the heat of the Jamaican jerk seasoning.
Sheet-Pan Balsamic-Parmesan Roasted Chickpeas & Vegetables
A tangy, balsamic dressing and nutty Parmesan cheese combine to coat tender roasted vegetables and chickpeas in this springy vegetarian dinner. To keep it vegetarian, serve it over quinoa or, for meat-eaters, serve with roasted chicken or pan-seared fish.
Easy Sesame Chicken with Green Beans
Sweet-salty hoisin sauce and nutty sesame team up in this easy meal that's cooked on one baking sheet. Serve this sesame chicken with brown rice and sliced cucumbers, drizzled with sesame oil and rice vinegar.
Sheet-Pan Chili-Lime Salmon with Potatoes & Peppers
Busy weeknights beg for something simple like this salmon sheet-pan dinner. Like the name suggests, it's all cooked on one pan. The potatoes get a head start, followed by sweet bell peppers and finally chili-coated salmon fillets. It's a complete meal with easy cleanup!
Sheet-Pan Creole Chicken & Shrimp
This variation of a shrimp boil can be made in the oven on just one baking sheet. A medley of spices gives this healthy dish of chicken, sausage and veggies a rich, complex flavor. Bonus: This easy sheet-pan dinner requires just 20 minutes of active prep time.
Ginger-Tahini Oven-Baked Salmon & Vegetables
The tahini sauce does double duty in this healthy salmon recipe, serving as a glaze for the fish and also as a drizzle for the entire dish at the end of cooking. The green beans are cooked just slightly in this recipe, to still be crisp. If you like your green beans tenderer, look for thinner beans or haricot verts in the grocery store; they'll cook more quickly. This sheet-pan dinner recipe is not only delicious--it also comes together with just 25 minutes of active prep time, and there's only one pan to clean up afterwards!
Maple-Mustard Pork with Roasted Sweet Potatoes & Cauliflower
The combination of sweet maple syrup and tangy mustard makes a flavorful marinade for quick-cooking pork loin chops in this healthy dinner recipe. Serve with roasted sweet potatoes and cauliflower for an easy, tasty meal that's ready in under a half an hour (if you marinate the pork ahead of time).
Roasted Salmon with Smoky Chickpeas & Greens
In this healthy salmon dinner, you'll get a dose of greens and green dressing! Chowing down on 6 or more servings of dark leafy greens a week can help keep your brain in top shape. This dish features the Test Kitchen's current go-to method for doctoring a can of chickpeas: spice them up and roast until crispy.
Chicken Sausage and Peppers
Colorful peppers and tomatoes and sweet onion make this sausage dinner pop with fresh flavor. Roasting instead of sautéing makes this even easier for a busy weeknight.
Baked Fish Tacos with Avocado
Instead of deep-frying, the fish fillets in this quick-and-easy 5-ingredient recipe are coated with a flavorful seasoning blend and baked. Several varieties of flaky white fish can be used for these tacos. When you go to the market to purchase fish, the best strategy is to be flexible and choose the variety that looks freshest that day.
Roasted Autumn Vegetables & Chicken Sausage for Two
In this sheet-pan dinner recipe, butternut squash, Brussels sprouts, garlic and sausage all roast on one pan. Pick whatever variety of chicken sausage you prefer but we're partial to the flavor of chicken-apple in this healthy dinner recipe. Serve with crusty bread and a dollop of whole-grain mustard.
Curried Pork Chops with Roasted Apples & Leeks
In this healthy oven-baked pork chop recipe, roasted apples and leeks lend a sweet-and-tart note. If you always chop the dark green tops off your leeks, don't discard them this time--they have a delicious flavor and become meltingly tender when roasted.