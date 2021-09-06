16 Easy Soups That You Can Make During Your Lunch Hour

These recipes rely on convenient shortcuts like packaged broth, store-bought pesto and instant noodles for a flavorful soup that's ready to eat in under 30 minutes. Whether you want something you can prep ahead, like our homemade cups of noodles, or a quick and easy canned soup upgrade, like our butternut squash soups, there's something for you to enjoy. Recipes like our Loaded Black Bean Nacho Soup and Pasta e Fagioli with Instant Ramen Noodles are perfect midday meals for busy days.