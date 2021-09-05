26 Anti-Inflammatory Breakfasts You Can Make in 15 Minutes or Less

A healthy breakfast that can help you fight inflammation can be quicker than you might expect. These simple breakfasts come together in 15 minutes or less, and each recipe contains some of the best anti-inflammatory foods out there, like salmon, leafy greens, avocados and more. Recipes like our Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries and Avocado & Kale Omelet are healthy, satisfying ways to start the day.