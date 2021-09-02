18 Fall Salad Recipes That Are Perfect for Dinner
These dinners prove that summer isn't the only perfect season for salads. These recipes are chock-full of fall flavor and produce, from winter squash and Brussels sprouts to cranberries and apples. Recipes like our Roasted Butternut Squash Salad with Burrata and Apple-Cranberry Spinach Salad with Goat Cheese are flavorful favorites that will make a healthy, satisfying meal any time of the week.
Roasted Butternut Squash Salad with Burrata
This beautiful butternut squash salad with creamy burrata cheese and peppery arugula is perfect for fall entertaining. For the best flavor and texture, remove the burrata from the refrigerator about an hour before use and assemble the salad while the squash is still warm from roasting so the cheese will melt slightly. Feel free to use precut butternut squash to make this recipe easier. If you can find pomegranates, the arils add a bright pop of color and flavor to this healthy salad, but it's just as good--and almost as impressive-looking--without them.
Apple-Cranberry Spinach Salad with Goat Cheese
The tangy-sweet dressing in this spinach salad beautifully amplifies the apples and cranberries--and the creamy goat cheese transforms it into the perfect salad. Tasters raved about this easy fall salad. If you can't find Pink Lady apples, any sweet, crisp apple is a worthy substitute. Want to make this salad a main meal? Top with some rotisserie chicken, chickpeas or tofu.
Healthy Detox Salad
Skip the cleanse and eat this instead. Packed with veggies, avocado and seeds, this healthy salad recipe is bursting with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Everything can be prepared ahead of time except the avocado. If you love beets, shred one raw and add it to the salad for extra color, crunch and flavor. Excerpted from The Dinner Plan by Kathy Brennan and Caroline Campion, published by ABRAMS © 2017.
Arugula Salad with Roasted Pork Tenderloin, Pears & Blue Cheese
Toasted walnuts and roasted pork tenderloin make this elegant salad worthy of company, yet it's easy enough to prepare on a weeknight!
Chicken, Arugula & Butternut Squash Salad with Brussels Sprouts
Hot roasted vegetables lightly wilt the arugula in this healthy dinner salad recipe. Keep prep time minimal with leftover chicken, precut butternut squash and trimmed Brussels sprouts.
Apple & Grilled Chicken Salad with Cheddar Toasts
This hearty grilled chicken salad recipe highlights the classic combination of sharp Cheddar and sweet crunchy apples. For a fabulous starter anytime you entertain, simply skip the chicken.
Roasted Veggie & Quinoa Salad
Quick, simple and packed with satisfying protein and fiber, this salad makes a perfect lunch or easy one-dish dinner.
Spinach & Beet Salad with Chicken
Real maple syrup--not the "maple-flavored" fakes that line the supermarket shelves--is the key to the richly flavored dressing on this elegant salad. In this case, the darker the syrup the better; choose Grade B syrup if it's available, or the darkest "Grade A" that you can find.
Roasted Cranberry, Squash & Cauliflower Salad
Serve this healthy salad as a main course or as a starter for a special meal. To speed up prep, look for precut butternut squash in the refrigerated area of the produce section at your grocery store.
Roasted Chicken & Vegetable Quinoa Salad
Mushrooms, carrots and onions are roasted with garlic and fennel seeds in this roast chicken and quinoa salad. Preparing the quinoa with a little less water than is typical makes it cook more quickly and keeps it fluffier' perfect for soaking up the sherry-vinegar dressing in this salad. Serve with garlic-rubbed toast.
Kale, Cranberry & Bulgur Salad with Turkey
You can swap in whole-wheat couscous for the bulgur in this hearty grain salad. Use up leftover turkey or chicken in this healthy salad recipe by skipping Step 3.
Roast Chicken & Pomegranate Farro Salad
This healthy roasted chicken recipe is perfect for a simple supper or on special occasions. Arrange the chicken pieces on top of a grain salad studded with pomegranate seeds and roasted almonds for a pretty and comforting dish. Add green beans or roasted Brussels sprouts for an easy crowd-pleasing meal.
Roasted Salmon & Butternut Squash Salad
The natural sweetness of the squash is amplified by a maple syrup-spiked dressing in this hearty salmon salad. Serve with crusty garlic bread and a glass of Beaujolais wine.
Chopped Salad with Shrimp, Apples & Pecans
Sweet and crunchy apples and celery combine with savory shrimp and nutty pecans in this easy, colorful dinner salad.
Warm Salad with Chicken Paillards & Chèvre
This satisfying dinner salad was one of the favorites chosen from over 1,000 salad recipes for our 30th anniversary issue. Victoria Abbott Riccardi originally shared this recipe in a feature on different types of cutlets in 2005. She crumbled nutty aged goat cheese on top--look for it in the specialty cheese section.
Citrus Lime Tofu Salad
This veggie-packed salad has plenty of protein and fiber, so you'll feel full and satisfied. Prep the ingredients ahead of time for an easy vegan lunch idea to pack for work.
Quinoa Chickpea Salad with Roasted Red Pepper Hummus Dressing
This hearty vegan salad is loaded with plant-based power ingredients: chickpeas, quinoa and hummus. We love the crunch of the sunflower seeds and the unexpected flavor of roasted peppers.
Bold Watercress and Pancetta-Apple Salad with Candied Pecans
This salad is bursting with flavor! Peppery watercress, salty pancetta, fruity apples and sugary-sweet pecans are served with crumbled goat cheese and an apple-honey vinaigrette.