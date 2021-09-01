18 Easy Casseroles You'll Want to Make This Fall

September 01, 2021

This mix of delicious side and main dish casseroles is sure to add a punch of fall flavor to your day. Whether you're in the mood for a cheesy potato gratin or a chicken casserole that sneaks in a serving of tender veggies, we've got you covered. Recipes like our Loaded Cauliflower Casserole and Apple, Bacon and Sweet Potato Mini Casseroles are delicious and healthy dishes that you'll want to make all season long.

Start Slideshow

1 of 18

Chicken, Quinoa & Sweet Potato Casserole

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This protein-loaded chicken and sweet potato casserole dish is made with multicolored quinoa, a blend of white, red and black varieties, but any color will work

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 18

Apple, Bacon and Sweet Potato Mini Casseroles

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These sweet and savory mini casseroles are ready in just an hour. Refrigerate or freeze the leftovers to enjoy later.

3 of 18

Loaded Cauliflower Casserole

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

You'll never want to eat roasted cauliflower any other way once you try this tasty recipe. Bacon, sour cream and sharp Cheddar cheese coat good-for-you cauliflower in deliciousness for an easy side that will make everyone actually want to eat their vegetables.

Advertisement

4 of 18

Sweet Potato, Sausage and Goat Cheese Egg Casserole

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This hearty breakfast casserole is the perfect dish to prepare for your next brunch gathering. Two recipes combine into one by adding Roasted Sweet Potatoes to this casserole.

5 of 18

Poblano Corn Casserole

Credit: Fred Hardy
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This light and fluffy poblano corn casserole has sweet corn and mildly spicy pepper in every bite. Self-rising cornmeal gives it texture and lift, while the cheese and cream cheese make it rich and creamy.

6 of 18

Gruyère Potato Casserole

Credit: Will Dickey
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The potatoes are perfectly tender in this easy Gruyère potato casserole. The cheese gets brown and crispy on the top and sides and the herbs add a nice accent to this savory dish.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 18

Brussels Sprouts Casserole with Bacon

Credit: Brie Passano
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Brussels sprouts and bacon are a natural pairing in this easy low-carb dish. Extra-sharp Cheddar cheese adds a punch of flavor to the creamy base of this stove-to-oven casserole.

8 of 18

Broccoli & Cauliflower Casserole

Credit: Antonis Achilleos
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This cheesy, creamy broccoli and cauliflower casserole carries the perfect amount of sauce to enhance the flavors of the veggies without covering them up. A crunchy, buttery topping adds texture to this easy casserole that will be loved by children and adults alike.

9 of 18

Chicken & Cauliflower-Rice Casserole

Credit: Will Dickey
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Get your veggies and your protein fix in this easy, gluten-free chicken and cauliflower-rice casserole. Riced cauliflower stands in for traditional rice, making this creamy casserole low in carbs but—with the simple combination of Cheddar cheese and chicken—suitable for even the pickiest of eaters.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 18

Sweet Potato Mac & Cheese

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Fiber-rich sweet potato is used as the base for the cheese sauce in this healthy, homemade macaroni and cheese recipe. The bright orange color tricks your eyes into thinking this healthy macaroni and cheese recipe is loaded with cheese, but there's actually only about half as much cheese as compared to a traditional recipe.

11 of 18

Jalapeño Popper Casserole

Credit: Caitlin Bensel
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

In this jalapeño popper casserole, tender, juicy bites of chicken are slathered in a creamy, slightly spicy sauce with a crunchy topping of panko breadcrumbs and crispy bacon. Enjoy this casserole over rice for dinner or serve it with chips as a game-day appetizer.

12 of 18

Acorn Squash Casserole

Credit: Antonis Achilleos
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This acorn squash casserole is smooth and creamy. The Parmesan cheese gives it the perfect amount of savoriness, while the breadcrumbs add an herby crunch. This easy casserole would be great with any fall meal, and is sure to become a new Thanksgiving favorite.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 18

Cauliflower Gratin

Credit: Antonis Achilleos
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This easy cauliflower gratin uses one pot to steam the cauliflower and then make the cheesy sauce, cutting down on dishes. Just 20 minutes in the oven is all it takes to crisp up the breadcrumb crust. Serve this family-friendly gratin alongside roast chicken, pork or steak.

14 of 18

Scalloped Sweet Potatoes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

If you're looking for a twist on classic scalloped potatoes, this recipe using roasted sweet potatoes and melty Gruyère has all the creaminess of the original with a new flavor twist. The sweet potatoes and lightened sauce--made with flour and low-fat milk--keep it healthier than butter- and cream-laden versions. Don't cut your sweet potatoes too thin--they'll turn mushy under the sauce.

15 of 18

Spaghetti Squash Casserole

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Strands of tender squash replace pasta for a more flavorful version of spaghetti pie casserole. Not to mention, spaghetti squash is a low-carb alternative to pasta and saves more than 150 calories per serving compared to a traditional recipe. A sprinkling of nutty fontina cheese melts into a gooey topping.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 18

Buffalo Chicken & Cauliflower Casserole

Credit: Jennifer Causey
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This creamy low-carb Buffalo chicken and cauliflower casserole is spicy and satisfying. Cauliflower and celery add a tender-crisp bite while a sprinkle of blue cheese on top adds a savory finish.

17 of 18

Chicken & Broccoli Casserole

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This one-pan chicken-and-broccoli recipe comes out of the oven all browned, cheesy and bubbling like a casserole, but is really prepared more like a skillet meal on the stovetop. Serve with a crunchy green salad.

18 of 18

Chicken & Stuffing Casserole

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Stuffing is not just for Thanksgiving with this easy chicken and stuffing casserole. And speaking of Thanksgiving, if you have leftover turkey, feel free to substitute it for the chicken in this comforting and healthy recipe. It's also a great use for extra carrots, celery, onions and day-old bread you might have on hand around the holidays. There's no boxed stuffing mix or canned soup in this lighter take on the comfort-food casserole, but it's still super-easy to make. Poultry seasoning helps humble bread to taste like stuffing, while thickened chicken broth takes the place of canned soup. There are plenty of veggies in this one, too, making this a healthy casserole you can feel good about serving year-round.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next