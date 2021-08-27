20 Diabetes-Friendly Slow-Cooker Dinners You'll Want to Make Forever

These cozy dinners have something to offer everyone at the table—from hearty stews to comforting braised beef and veggies, you're sure to find something delicious for dinner tonight. Each of these recipes follows our parameters for a diabetes-friendly meal, focusing on complex carbs like whole grains and aiming for a heart-healthy level of sodium and saturated fat. Recipes like our Slow-Cooker Mushroom Soup with Sherry and Slow-Cooker Braised Beef with Carrots & Turnips are healthy crowd-pleasers that will have you coming back for more.